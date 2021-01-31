Auk, D'Amigo each pot goals in 4-1 Solar Bears win over Stingrays
January 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Mark Auk and Jerry D'Amigo each recorded a goal and assist, while Garret Sparks made 26 saves, including a penalty-shot stop in the second period, to lead the Orlando Solar Bears (8-6-1-0) to a 4-1 win over the South Carolina Stingrays (8-3-3-0) on Sunday afternoon at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
Auk scored his first of the season at 6:38 of the first period off a rush up the left side, beating Jake Kupsky with a snap shot to the far post to give Orlando the 1-0 lead.
The Stingrays had a chance to tie the score in the middle frame when Andrew Cherniwchan was hauled down on a breakaway at 4:06, but Sparks stopped the forward on the subsequent penalty shot with a glove save.
D'Amigo then scored his second of the season on a wrap-around attempt at 7:47, and Zack Andrusiak deflected a shot from Matthew Spencer at 19:30 to send the Solar Bears into the intermission up 3-0.
A carryover power play from the second period led to Aaron Luchuk burying a one-timer from the right circle 34 seconds into the final frame.
Paul Meyer spoiled the shutout bid for Spark at 8:56, but the Solar Bears held on for the victory, as Sparks went 26-for-27 on the day, while Kupsky took the loss with a 39-for-43 effort.
NOTABLES:
Orlando's 43 shots on goal were a new season-high for the club
Through 13 games split between Rapid City and Orlando, Auk is tied for second in league scoring among defensemen with 13 points (1g-12a)
Johno May and Chris LeBlanc each collected two assists; the pair have three points apiece over their last two games
The penalty shot awarded to Chernwichan was the 16th faced by the Solar Bears in team history - Orlando's goalies have stopped 13-of-16 (81.3%) of penalty shots faced; for Sparks it was the third penalty shot of his Solar Bears career, improving to 3-for-3
Orlando is now 5-0-0-0 when scoring first
THREE STARS:
1) Garret Sparks - ORL
2) Jerry D'Amigo - ORL
3) Johno May - ORL
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears open a seven-game road trip against the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. The Solar Bears are back on home ice to host the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
