Game Preview: Stingrays at Solar Bears, January 31 at 3 PM

January 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







South Carolina Stingrays @ Orlando Solar Bears

Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Amway Center at 3 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Today's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays finish their trip to the Sunshine State with an matchup in Orlando against the Solar Bears on Sunday afternoon. After beginning the weekend with a series split in Estero against the Everblades, the Rays will look for a win on the final day of a 3-in-3 when they face-off with Orlando for the first time during the 2020-21 season. South Carolina is looking to end the month of January on a high note, having earned a 5-2-1 record from eight games in the past 30 days. The Rays are holding on to second place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference standings, while Orlando sits in fifth. Most recently, Orlando defeated Greenville in overtime on Friday night to secure their seventh win of the year. SC currently ranks fourth in the ECHL defensively, allowing 2.54 goals per game. The Solar Bears rank 8th on the power play, scoring on 12.3% of their man-advantage chances, while the Stingrays are just behind them with a 12% conversion rate. South Carolina has fared better on the penalty kill, discarding 85.5% of opponents' power play opportunities.

Scouting the Solar Bears: Orlando is in fifth place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference with a 7-6-1 record after their first 14 games. The Solar Bears have been led by forward Aaron Luchuk who has totaled 11 points on two goals and nine assists. Defender Mark Auk has earned six assists in seven games with Orlando after recording five helpers at the start of the season with Rapid City. In addition, returning forward Tristin Langan has picked up six points (2g, 4a). Jake Coughler recently scored twice on Friday, including a game-winner to defeat Greenville in overtime. Goaltenders Garret Sparks and Michael Lackey have both earned time in net for Orlando. Sparks holds the better numbers of the two, with a goals-against average of 2.61 and a save percentage at 0.918.

