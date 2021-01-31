Grizzlies Get Standings Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies overcame a 2-0 deficit as Kris Myllari scored his first professional goal in the second period and Pat Cannone tied it up 10:28 into the third but the home team falls in a shootout to the Allen Americans 3-2 on Saturday night at Maverik Center.

Allen got on the board first as Josh Lammon scored 1:32 into the game. Americans led 1-0 after 1 period, outshooting Utah 7 to 4. Allen made it 2-0 on a power play goal 2:11 into the second. On Philip Beaulieu's first professional goal. Utah got on the board as Kris Myllari got a rebound on an AJ White shot for his first pro goal. Myllari is the only Grizzlies player to have appeared in all 15 games. Allen led 2-1 after 40 minutes.

Grizzlies got a 5 on 3 power play after Dyson Stevenson was called for a diving/embellishment penalty 9:52 into the third period. Utah capitalized as Pat Cannone scored his 5th of the season tie the game with 9:33 left in regulation. Cannone has a point in 3 straight games and has a point in 10 of his 13 games since joining the Grizzlies on December 31st.

Brad Barone was solid in goal for Utah as he saved 30 of 32, including all 7 Allen shots in overtime to force the shootout. Barone and Allen goaltender Justin Kapelmaster each stopped the first two in the shootout. Jesse Mychan was the third shooter for Allen and he scored. Utah's Pat Cannone was denied by Kapelmaster to give Allen the extra standings point. The Americans go to 12-3 on the year, while Utah is now 6-4-3-2.

Attendance tonight was 2141. Time of game was 2 hours 41 minutes. The final game of the 3 game series is on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars.

1. Josh Lammon (Allen) - 1 goal.

2. Jesse Mychan (Allen) - 1 assist.

3. Justin Kapelmaster (Allen) - 27 of 29 saves. Stopped all 3 in shootout.

