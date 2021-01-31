Rabbits Win Down the Stretch, Push Point Streak to 12

January 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits tied their franchise record for longest point streak at 12 in a 2-0 shutout win over the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The win marks the longest point streak in Greenville professional hockey history, surpassing the 1999-2000 Greenville Grrrowl.

After a scoreless 40 minutes, Greenville broke the ice on a power play late into the final period. Swamp Rabbits forward Patrick Bajkov threw a shot on goal from the right circle and danced into the low-slot to bury his own rebound at 13:47.

In the final minute, Mike McNamee raced up ice and buried the empty net goal to complete Greenville's 2-0 shutout win at 19:41. Bednard's shutout marked his first of the season, and third in his professional career.

The 12-game point streak is now shared with the 1993-94 Johnstown Chiefs before the franchise relocated to Greenville in 2010.

The Swamp Rabbits return to action on Wednesday, February 3 to kickoff a home-and-home against the South Carolina Stingrays. Both teams will battle Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum before rematching in the Upstate on Thursday. Ticket information for Greenville's Thirsty Thursday promotion is available online at swamprabbits.com.

