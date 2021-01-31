Game Day Preview: Allen at Utah

January 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans forward Dyson Stevenson lands a punch

(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard) Allen Americans forward Dyson Stevenson lands a punch(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard)

AMERICANS GAME DAY @ UTAH GRIZZLIES

ALLEN:

HOME: 4-1-0-0

AWAY: 8-2-0-0

OVERALL: 12-3-0-0

Last 10: 8-2-0-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Corey Mackin and Jesse Mychan 7

Assists: Matt Register, 10

Points: Corey Mackin, 15

+/-: Matt Register, +11

PIM: Zane Franklin, 41

UTAH GRIZZLIES:

HOME: 4-2-1-1

AWAY: 2-2-2-1

OVERALL: 6-4-3-2

Last 10: 2-3-3-2

UTAH GRIZZLIES TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Charlie Gerard, 5

Assists: Diego Cuglietta, 8

Points: Pat Cannone, 12

+/-: Matt Abt, +8

PIM: Tiegan Zahn, 24

Allen Americans (12-3-0-0; 24 pts) at Utah Grizzlies (6-4-3-2; 17 pts)

The Allen Americans and Utah Grizzlies close out a three-game, weekend series on Sunday afternoon in Utah. The teams will play again in Allen on February 9th. Watch Americans hockey on FloSports Hockey and listen on Americans 24/7.

Last Game @ Utah 1/30/21:

Jesse Mychan was the only player who scored in the shootout on Saturday night lifting the Americans to a 3-2 victory over the Utah Grizzlies. That was the first shootout game of the year for Allen.

Worth Noting:

The Americans are 12-2-0 since losing to the Tulsa Oilers on opening night. The team is 8-2-0 away from home this season, which is tied for the best road record in the ECHL..

About Allen:

The Allen Americans have not played a home game since New Year's Eve. The team will play their 10th straight road games this afternoon at the Maverik Center. The club will return home for two games at Allen Event Center next week against the Wichita Thunder.

About Utah:

The Utah Grizzlies have struggled over their last ten games with just two wins (2-3-3-2). Utah is currently in third place in the Western Conference, one point ahead of Kansas City with a game in hand.

Final Thoughts:

Jesse Mychan scored the first shootout goal of the season on Saturday night leading the Americans to a 3-2 victory..

With an assist on Saturday night, Americans rookie forward Kameron Keilly, has a three-game point streak. He is sixth on the team in scoring with 10 points (3 goals and 7 assists)

The Americans are 10-1-0 when scoring the first goal of the game.

Conner Bleackley is third in the league with a 37.5 shooting percentage (3 for 8) .

