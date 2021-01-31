Defenseman Alec Rauhauser Joins Greenville from Syracuse

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have been assigned defenseman Alec Rauhauser from the American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch.

Rauhauser, 25, signed to a one-year, two-way NHL deal with the Florida Panthers on Mar. 26, 2020. The rugged defenseman began the 2020-21 season playing 22 games in Slovakia with the Miskolci DVTK Polar Bears. Rauhauser spent the last four seasons representing Bowling Green State University and is a two-time WCHA Defenseman of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 223-pound native of Bismarck, North Dakota earned 122 points (29 goals, 93 assists) across 159 games at BGSU.

"Alec had a great career at Bowling Green State University and then gained some pro experience in Slovakia earlier this season," said Swamp Rabbits Head Coach and President of Hockey Operations Andrew Lord. "He has a good first pass out of the defensive zone and shows great poise with the puck overall."

The talented, puck-moving blueliner was named a nominee for the 2020 Hobey Baker, awarded to the top NCAA men's ice hockey player.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits continue three games in as many days tonight at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Swamp Rabbits battle the Jacksonville Icemen. Celebrate Stomper's Birthday and join his mascot friends at the Well! Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

