Americans End 10-Game Road Trip with a 4-3 Loss in Utah

January 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans forward Spencer Asuchak scores against the Utah Grizzlies

West Valley City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, dropped a 4-3 decision to the Utah Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon at the Maverik Center.

The Americans trailed 2-0 early in this one and were never able to get the game back to even. Three times they cut the lead to one goal, but in the end the Grizzlies came out on top. The Americans won 8 of 10 on the 10-game road trip.

Spencer Asuchak (2), Matt Register (2) and Jesse Mychan (8) provided the three goals for Allen. Asuchak's goal came via a penalty shot. Register and Mychan on the power play.

The Americans went two for six on the power play, while Utah went one for six. Jake Paterson suffered his first loss of the season. He has been spectacular for the club since signing a week and a half ago.

The Americans return home for two games next week against the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday and Friday night.

Three Stars:

1. UTA - H. Skinner

2. UTA - M. Boucher

3. UTA - B. Barone

