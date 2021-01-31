Skinner's 2 Goals Lead to Grizzlies Win

January 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Hunter Skinner scored his first two professional goals and Matthew Boucher had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 4-3 win over the Allen Americans on Sunday afternoon at Maverik Center.

Utah took a quick lead as Cedric Pare scored his 4th of the season 1:52 into the game. Utah made it 2-0 as 19 year old Hunter Skinner scored his first pro goal 2 seconds after a Grizzlies power play concluded. Utah led 2-0 after 20 minutes of play, outshooting Allen 12 to 4.

Allen's Spencer Asuchak got a penalty shot and scored 2:01 into the second. Utah made it 3-1 on a power play goal by Matthew Boucher. Allen responded with a power play goal 8:24 into the period as Matt Register scored his 2nd of the year. Utah led 3-2 after 2 periods.

Skinner scored his 2nd of the game off a face-off win from Riley Woods. Allen made it 4-3 as Jesse Mychan scored with 4:56 left in the third. Utah held off Allen for the final 5 minutes to salvage the final game of the series and pick up 3 out of 6 standings points in the 3 game weekend series. Utah outshot Allen 30 to 28. The Americans went 2 for 6 on the power play, while Utah went 1 for 6.

Utah is at Kansas City this Friday and Saturday for a 2 game weekend series. Face-off is at 6:05 pm both nights. Next homestand the Grizzlies host the Wichita Thunder on February 12th-14th and the Rapid City Rush on February 19th-21st. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars.

1. Hunter Skinner (Utah) - 2 goals.

2. Matthew Boucher (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Brad Barone (Utah) - 25 of 28 saves.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.