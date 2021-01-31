Skinner's 2 Goals Lead to Grizzlies Win
January 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Hunter Skinner scored his first two professional goals and Matthew Boucher had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 4-3 win over the Allen Americans on Sunday afternoon at Maverik Center.
Utah took a quick lead as Cedric Pare scored his 4th of the season 1:52 into the game. Utah made it 2-0 as 19 year old Hunter Skinner scored his first pro goal 2 seconds after a Grizzlies power play concluded. Utah led 2-0 after 20 minutes of play, outshooting Allen 12 to 4.
Allen's Spencer Asuchak got a penalty shot and scored 2:01 into the second. Utah made it 3-1 on a power play goal by Matthew Boucher. Allen responded with a power play goal 8:24 into the period as Matt Register scored his 2nd of the year. Utah led 3-2 after 2 periods.
Skinner scored his 2nd of the game off a face-off win from Riley Woods. Allen made it 4-3 as Jesse Mychan scored with 4:56 left in the third. Utah held off Allen for the final 5 minutes to salvage the final game of the series and pick up 3 out of 6 standings points in the 3 game weekend series. Utah outshot Allen 30 to 28. The Americans went 2 for 6 on the power play, while Utah went 1 for 6.
Utah is at Kansas City this Friday and Saturday for a 2 game weekend series. Face-off is at 6:05 pm both nights. Next homestand the Grizzlies host the Wichita Thunder on February 12th-14th and the Rapid City Rush on February 19th-21st. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com.
3 stars.
1. Hunter Skinner (Utah) - 2 goals.
2. Matthew Boucher (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
3. Brad Barone (Utah) - 25 of 28 saves.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 31, 2021
- Americans End 10-Game Road Trip with a 4-3 Loss in Utah - Allen Americans
- Rabbits Win Down the Stretch, Push Point Streak to 12 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Skinner's 2 Goals Lead to Grizzlies Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Stingrays Wrap up Road Trip with 4-1 Loss to Orlando - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Rally Back to Win in Overtime - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Transactions - January 31 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. IceMen, 3:05 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Solar Bears, January 31 at 3 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Day Preview: Allen at Utah - Allen Americans
- Defenseman Alec Rauhauser Joins Greenville from Syracuse - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Win a Thriller in Utah - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Get Standings Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.