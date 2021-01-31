Americans Win a Thriller in Utah

West Valley City, Utah - The Allen Americans needed extra time to beat the Utah Grizzlies, winning in a shootout on Saturday night 3-2 in front of an announced crowd of 2,141 at the Maverik Center.

The Americans jumped on the board early in the contest as Joshua Lammon found the back of the net for his fourth goal of the season at the 1:32 mark. It was the first Lammon goal this season not scored on special teams.

Phillip Beaulieu added to the Allen lead in the second period ripping a shot from the left circle for his first of the season. The 2-0 lead would be cut in half later in the second frame as Utah defenseman Kris Myllari had one go off his body and into the net to make it a 2-1 game. The Grizzlies would answer again in the third period to tie the game at 2-2. It would remain that way at the end of regulation.

Neither team could find the back of the net in overtime taking the game to a shootout. This was the first shootout of the season for Allen The first four shooters were denied setting up Jesse Mychan for what would be the game winner. Mychan fired one from the slot that beat Utah goalie Brad Barone to put Allen up 1-0 in the shootout. Pat Cannone was the final hope for Utah but was denied by Justin Kaplemaster giving Allen a 5-game winning streak and extending the Americans winning streak to five games.

