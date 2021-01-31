Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. IceMen, 3:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will seek revenge against the Jacksonville Icemen after falling in overtime last night, 3-2, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Greenville erased a two-goal deficit in the third period to extend the team's historic point streak to 11 consecutive games.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (5-3-5-2) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (5-7-1-1)

January 31, 2021 | 3:05 PM | Game #16 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Kyle Lekun (32)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Shane Gustafson (87)

Pucks-N-Paws Night

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits rallied in the third period to force overtime against the Jacksonville Icemen before dropping a 3-2 overtime decision on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Jacksonville scored both their goals in the second period, and both on a transition play. Brendan Warren tallied on the power play at 8:34 mark, and Pascal Aquin double his team's lead at 16:37. Down 2-0 after 40 minutes, the Rabbits rallied late. Anthony Rinaldi scored his third goal of the season at 10:16 immediately after a center ice face off, and Ben Finkelstein tied the score with a 6-on-4 power play strike at 19:11. In sudden-death overtime, Samuel Jardine was flagged for tripping 52 seconds into the frame to setup a Jacksonville power play. Christopher Brown buried his own rebound into an open cage to win the game for the Icemen, 3-2.

REPEAT OFFENDER:

Since joining the Greenville Swamp Rabbits via trade with the Kansas City Mavericks, Anthony Rinaldi has recorded a point in each of his four games with Greenville. Rinaldi recorded an assist in his Swamp Rabbits debut on Jan. 16 at South Carolina, and has tallied a goal in each of his last three games, all at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Rinaldi's first pro goal came against the Jacksonville Icemen on Jan. 17 in a 4-1 Rabbits win.

MEIRELES' STRONG MONTH:

Rookie forward Greg Meireles continued his steady point production with two assists in last night's game. Meireles became the ninth different Swamp Rabbit this season to tally a multi-assist night. Entering tonight, the Ottawa, Ontario native has earned points in eight of his last night games, totaling three goals and nine assists during that span. Overall, Meireles' 14 points is tied for the team lead with Greenville defenseman Samuel Jardine.

TID BITS:

Last night marked only the second time this season in 15 games Greenville trailed after 40 minutes...The Swamp Rabbits are 2-0-0-0 on Sundays... All four of Ben Finkelstein's goals have either been third period equalizers (2) or overtime game-winners (2)...The Swamp Rabbits tied a Greenville professional hockey record last night by extending their point streak to 11 games, pulling even with the 1999-2000 Greenville Grrrowl.

