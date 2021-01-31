ECHL Transactions - January 31
January 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 31, 2021:
Allen:
Add Ben Carroll, D activated from reserve
Delete Josh Lammon, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Luc Brown, F activated from reserve
Delete Brendan Connolly, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Keoni Texeira, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Dylan Malmquist, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Hutchison, F placed on reserve
Delete Mike Lee, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Craig Martin, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Christopher Brown, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Theo Calvas, D signed contract, added to active roster [1/30]
Delete Boston Leier, F placed on reserve [1/30]
Delete Justin Woods, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29) [1/30]
Delete Phil Marinaccio, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/24) [1/30]
Orlando:
Add Devante Stephens, D assigned by Syracuse
Add Tad Kozun, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Yuri Terao, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ryker Killins, D placed on reserve
Delete Trey Bradley, F placed on reserve
Delete Kevin Carr, G loaned to Colorado (AHL)
Wheeling:
Add Tyler Drevitch, F activated from reserve
Add Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Foley, D placed on reserve
Delete Lawton Courtnall, F placed on reserve
Add Adam Smith, D signed contract, added to active roster [1/30]
Delete Adam Smith, D placed on reserve [1/30]
Wichita:
Add Riley Weselowski, D activated from reserve
Add Chantz Petruic, F activated from reserve
Delete Patrik Parkkonen, D placed on reserve
Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve
