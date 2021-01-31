ECHL Transactions - January 31

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 31, 2021:

Allen:

Add Ben Carroll, D activated from reserve

Delete Josh Lammon, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Luc Brown, F activated from reserve

Delete Brendan Connolly, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Keoni Texeira, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Dylan Malmquist, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Hutchison, F placed on reserve

Delete Mike Lee, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Craig Martin, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Christopher Brown, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Theo Calvas, D signed contract, added to active roster [1/30]

Delete Boston Leier, F placed on reserve [1/30]

Delete Justin Woods, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29) [1/30]

Delete Phil Marinaccio, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/24) [1/30]

Orlando:

Add Devante Stephens, D assigned by Syracuse

Add Tad Kozun, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Yuri Terao, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ryker Killins, D placed on reserve

Delete Trey Bradley, F placed on reserve

Delete Kevin Carr, G loaned to Colorado (AHL)

Wheeling:

Add Tyler Drevitch, F activated from reserve

Add Vladislav Mikhalchuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Foley, D placed on reserve

Delete Lawton Courtnall, F placed on reserve

Add Adam Smith, D signed contract, added to active roster [1/30]

Delete Adam Smith, D placed on reserve [1/30]

Wichita:

Add Riley Weselowski, D activated from reserve

Add Chantz Petruic, F activated from reserve

Delete Patrik Parkkonen, D placed on reserve

Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve

