August 29, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SOLID WIN IN GAME ONE The Sea Dogs took the first game of Sunday's doubleheader 5-1 over the Flying Squirrels. In game one, Richmond took the 1-0 lead in the top of the second after a sacrifice fly from Logan Wyatt scored Brady Whalen. Phillip Sikes tied the game at one with a leadoff solo homer to left field to record his eighth of the season in the bottom of the second. Alex Erro put the Clambakes on top 2-1 with a sacrifice fly to right field to record his first RBI in Double-A. Yorke capped off the inning with a two-run single to center field to extend the 4-1 lead. Yorke scored from third on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth and the Clambakes led 5-1.

LATE INNING SURGE SINKS SEA DOGS IN GAME TWO In game two, Brainer Bonaci wasted no time putting Portland on the board in the bottom of the first inning blasting his second homer of the season to right field. The leadoff solo shot put Portland up 1-0. Andy Thomas tied the game in the top of the second with an RBI single. Esplin put Portland on the top in the bottom of the second with an RBI single before a sacrifice fly off the bat of Bonaci extended the 3-1 lead. Lugo hit an RBI single in the bottom of the third to record his second hit of the day. Richmond took the 5-4 lead in the top of the fourth with a sacrifice fly from Carter Aldrete along with a three-run homer from Shane Matheny. Bonaci tied the game at five with a sacrifice fly to center field in the bottom of the fourth. Sikes launched his second homer of the day and ninth of the season with a go-ahead two-run blast in the bottom of the fifth. Tyler Dearden hit an RBI single to extend the 8-5 Portland lead. Brandon Martorano hit a solo homer in the top of the sixth to put Richmond within two. Richmond went back-to-back with solo homers from Brady Whalen and Victor Bericoto to tie the game at eight in the top of the seventh. A two-run homer from the pinch-hitter Logan Wyatt put Richmond on top 10-8.

A LOOK AT THE STANDINGS With the Patriots coming to Portland this week, it is a pivotol series when it comes to the Sea Dogs' playoff hopes. Somerset is currently in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League while the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in second place, 3.0 games behind the Patriots. Portland is currently in third place, 4.0 games out of first place.

AGAINST THE PATRIOTS THIS SEASON Portland is 5-7 against the Patriots this season. As a team, the Sea Dogs are batting .245 against them with 21 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs. Somerset now has four of the Yankees' top 10 prospects and three of their top five including No. 1 Spencer Jones, No. 4 Chase Hampton and No. 5 Drew Thorpe.

LUIS CONTINUES TO LEAD Luis Guerrero recorded his league-leading eighteenth of the season during Portland's last series. Guerrero ranks second in all of minor league baseball in saves, just behind Zach Agnos of the Fresno Grizzlies (23). Guerrero pitched a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout in last night's series opener and has not allowed a run across 9.2 innings pitched in the month of August. He has allowed just eight earned runs across 46.1 innings this season.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 29, 2003 - Portland tied an Eastern League record by scoring 14 runs in the fourth inning of a 17-2 win over New Haven. The Sea Dogs set new league records for hits (14), extra-base hits (7), total bases (28) and batters in an inning (19). Kevin Haverbusch set a new franchise record with 5 RBI's in one inning.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Hunter Dobbins will take the mound for the Sea Dogs this season. In his last outing on August 22nd against Richmond, he tossed 7.0 innings and allowed two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out six. He has not faced the Patriots.

