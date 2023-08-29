Rumble Ponies Blank Senators, 1-0

August 29, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Binghamton Rumble Ponies opened the first series between the teams since 2019 with a 1-0 win over the Harrisburg Senators. The Senators had several chances in the game including runners at second and third with one out in the eighth and then eventually loading the bases in the eighth with two outs but couldn't score. Binghamton scored their lone run in the seventh inning. Dustin Saenz was outstanding in his start, going six shutout innings.

The Big Play

Agustin Ruiz doubled on an 0-2 pitch with two outs in the seventh inning to drive in Jeremiah Jackson from first base to give Binghamton a 1-0 lead.

On Capitol Hill

Dustin Saenz was outstanding, going six shutout innings and allowing four hits and one walk while striking out five... Lucas Knowles allowed a run, a run-scoring double with two outs in the seventh inning to take the loss... Jose Mujica pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

With the Gavel

Harrisburg had just four hits... Jackson Cluff had a double... Donovan Casey, James Wood and Brady House all had singles...

Filibusters

The Senators were shut out for the 12th time this season... Harrisburg went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded six runners in scoring position... time of the game was 2:25... The attendance was 2,839.

On the Docket

The Senators and Binghamton Rumble Ponies play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:20 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.