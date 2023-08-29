Mets Promote Catcher Kevin Parada to Double-A Binghamton

August 29, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The New York Mets announced Tuesday that catcher Kevin Parada has been promoted to Double-A Binghamton.

Parada, MLB Pipeline's fifth-ranked prospect in the Mets' organization and 94th in all of baseball, was selected by the Mets with the 11th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech.

The 22-year-old, in the midst of his first full professional season, hit .265 with 11 home runs, 42 RBIs, and a .768 OPS in 87 games with High-A Brooklyn before his promotion. Parada's 2023 campaign with the Cyclones was highlighted by two multi-homer games and four three-hit contests.

The Pasadena, California, native enjoyed a storied career on The Flats. In 2022, Parada hit .360 with 88 RBIs and a .715 slugging percentage for the Yellow Jackets. He also set a Georgia Tech single-season record with 26 home runs, which tied for the sixth-most in Division I. Following the season, he was named a unanimous First-Team All-American, earned All-ACC First Team honors, and received the 2022 Buster Posey Award, which recognizes the nation's top collegiate catcher. Additionally, Parada was one of three finalists for the Golden Spikes Award.

The Rumble Ponies' roster now includes three of the Mets' top five-ranked prospects (Luisangel Acuña #1, Drew Gilbert #2, Parada #5).

The Rumble Ponies are back at home on Tuesday to open a six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators, the Washington Nationals' Double-A Affiliate. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m with the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show getting underway at 6:20 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.BINGRP.com , calling 607-722-3866, or in person at the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 29, 2023

Mets Promote Catcher Kevin Parada to Double-A Binghamton - Binghamton Rumble Ponies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.