Harrisburg Senators Game Information at Binghamton

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Senators and Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) play game one of their six-game series tonight at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton. This is the first and only time the Senators face Binghamton this season. In fact, this is the first time since 2019 the teams have faced off against each other. Binghamton begins the day in second place in the northeast division, one game ahead of Portland. Overall Harrisburg is 55-64 and Reading is 61-57.

LAST TIME OUT: The Reading Fightin Phils shutout the Senators 2-0 Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. Reading plated two runs in the third inning and that's all they would need. Four Reading pitchers limited the Senators to two hits, one in the first inning and one in the second inning and combined to retire 22 of the final 23 Harrisburg batters. After Reading scored, the Senators brought the tying run to the plate just two times and they came after a one-out walk in the seventh inning drawn by Terone Harris III. Reading took the series by winning four games and Reading won the season series.

PLAYOFF CHASE: The Senators begin play today in fourth place, four games behind Bowie and Richmond for the second half playoff spot. Bowie is at Akron this week; next week home vs New Hampshire; then at the Senators. Richmond is at Hartford this week; home vs Akron; then at Erie to finish the season. Akron is home to Bowie; next week at Richmond; then home vs Altoona to finish the season.

UPCOMING DOCKET: This week the Senators visit Binghamton for the first time since 2019. Their road trip continues next week with their only visit to Altoona this season. The regular season wraps up with a series against Bowie. The Senators have 18 games remaining.

FROM HARRISBURG TO THE BIG LEAGUES: Saturday Jacob Young became the 298th former Senator to make his major league debut after playing for Harrisburg and Drew Millas became the 299th former Senator to make his debut when he pinched-hit last night.

ABOUT THE 2023 SENATORS: The Sens have used 59 players (31 pitchers & 28 position players). They've had 23 players make their double-A debut and have had a total of 37 players on their roster that were originally drafted/signed by the Nationals.

PROSPECT WATCH: Harrisburg has nine players in the MLB Pipeline top 30 Nationals prospects and they are #1 OF Dylan Crews; #2 OF James Wood; #3 INF Brady House; #8 OF Robert Hassell III; #14 INF Trey Lipscomb; #16 LHP DJ Herz; #19 RHP Cole Henry; #22 C Israel Pineda, and #26 LHP Mitchell Parker. The Baseball America top 30 prospects are: #1 Crews; #2 Wood; #3 House; #4 Hassell III; #15 Lipscomb; #17 Henry; #21 Pineda; #25 Herz; #30 Parker.

IN THE NATS ORGANIZATION: Rochester (56-67) hosts Scranton/WB... Wilmington (49-69) hosts Hudson Valley... Fredericksburg (58-58) hosts Lynchburg.

TONIGHT'S SENATORS STARTING LINEUP:

1. Dylan Crews, CF 2. Robert Hassell III, LF 3. Trey Lipscomb, 1B 4. James Wood, RF 5. Brady House, 3B 6. Frankie Tostado, DH 7. Israel Pineda, C 8. Jackson Cluff, SS 9. JT Arruda, 2B SP: LH Dustin Saenz

