Fightin Phils Fall in Game One

(Reading, PA) - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (20-29, 55-62) defeated the Reading Fightin Phils (25-27, 53-67) 6-3 to take the first game of the series.

The Fisher Cats got the game started off with a bang in the first inning. The lead off hitter Alan Roden crushed a home run on the fifth pitch of the inning against Reading Starter Adam Leverett for the early 1-0 lead.

The New Hampshire lineup continued to rally with four-straight singles from Miguel Hiraldo, Damiano Palmegiani, Will Robertson and Rainer Nunez. The single from Nunez scored two runs to make it 3-0 Fisher Cats, all coming with no outs in the innings. Trevor Schwecke added one more in the inning with a double landing just under the left field wall, scoring Robertson to add to the Fisher Cats lead 4-0.

The R-Phils battled back to get on the board in the bottom half of the first. After a walk from Carlos De La Cruz, Jhailyn Ortiz followed up his excellent series at the plate against Harrisburg with a double. This scored De La Cruz to chip into the New Hampshire lead 4-1

New Hampshire starting pitcher Ricky Tiedemann was dominant in the start against Reading. Tiedemann, the Blue Jays No. 1 Prospect, struck out 11 in just 3.2 innings of work. This included seven-straight strikeouts between the second and fourth innings.

Carlos Francisco later came in in the top of the third in relief of Adam Leverett after throwing two innings. Francisco struck out two in the third, but surrendered a home run to Riley Tirotta to make it 5-1 New Hampshire.

The Phils came fighting back in the bottom half of the fourth. With one out in the inning, Madison Stokes reached on a fielding error from Turconi. Ethan Wilson capitalized on the miscue, doubling to center field to score Stokes and make it 5-2 Fisher Cats. This would end the day from Tiedemann, who finished allowing just two hits in the outing.

After Troy Watson came in for relief of Tiedemann, the Fightin Phil scored again due to another fielding error. This time a fielding error from the first baseman Rainer allowed Max McDowell to reach and for Wilson to score to cut the lead down to two.

Robertson started the seven inning off with a lead triple down the line that just squeaked by Reading third baseman Pedro Martinez. Robertson eventually scored to make it 6-3 Cats after a wild pitch from Keylan Killgore.

This would be enough as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats got the job done with a 6-3 win Tuesday Night. Watson (2-6) got the win after two innings of work, with Leverett (0-4) suffering the loss. Juan Nunez (1) closed the game to get the save.

Reading and New Hampshire are back in action Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. RHP Mick Abel is scheduled to start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Michael Dominguez for New Hampshire. Pregame coverage is underway 6:30 p.m. and can be listened to at rphils.com/radio.

