Ponies Shut Out Harrisburg In Series Opener On Tuesday

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (27-23, 62-57) shutout the Harrisburg Senators, 1-0, on Tuesday night in the series opener at Mirabito Stadium. It marked the Ponies' eighth shutout win of the season.

Blade Tidwell struck out six batters over 5.1 scoreless innings, while allowing just two hits and three walks against Harrisburg (24-28, 55-65). Tidwell has combined to throw 10.1 scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts across his past two starts.

Wilkin Ramos (2-0) worked around a walk in the sixth and around a leadoff single in the seventh. He tossed 1.2 scoreless frames in relief and earned the win. Junior Santos followed with two scoreless innings to finish the game and he earned his second save.

In the seventh inning, Jeremiah Jackson worked a one-out walk. With two outs in the frame, Agustin Ruiz drilled a double down the line in right field and Jackson scored all the way from first base to give Binghamton a 1-0 lead.

The Ponies' offense was also led by Luisangel Acuña, Drew Gilbert, JT Schwartz, and Rhylan Thomas. Acuña had his sixth multi-hit game for Binghamton with two singles, Gilbert reached base three times with a single and two walks, Schwartz doubled, and Thomas reached base twice with a single and a walk.

The Rumble Ponies continue their series with the Senators at Mirabito Stadium on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at 6:20 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Gilbert extended his on-base streak to 14 games and extended his hitting streak to six games...Schwartz extended his on-base streak to 13 games and moved his hitting streak to four games...Jackson extended his on-base streak to 12 games...Kevin Parada made his Double-A debut and threw out Dylan Crews trying to steal second base.

