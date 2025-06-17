Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 17, 2025

June 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







NEW YORK COMPLETES THE COMEBACK

Liberty defeat Dream 86-81 after trailing by 17!

Sabrina Ionescu was unstoppable... 34 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 4 3PT for her second straight 30-point game!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here







