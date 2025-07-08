Alyssa Thomas Drops 12th Career Triple-Double and Rewrites History vs. the Wings! (July 7, 2025)

July 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Another game, another triple-double for AT

Alyssa Thomas dropped 15 PTS, 10 REB, 15 AST, & 2 STL to notch her 12th career triple-double vs. the Wings.

This also marks her 3rd career game with 15+ PTS and 15+ AST, passing Courtney Vandersloot for most in WNBA history! #WelcometotheW

