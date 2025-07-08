Alyssa Thomas Drops 12th Career Triple-Double and Rewrites History vs. the Wings! (July 7, 2025)
July 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
Another game, another triple-double for AT
Alyssa Thomas dropped 15 PTS, 10 REB, 15 AST, & 2 STL to notch her 12th career triple-double vs. the Wings.
This also marks her 3rd career game with 15+ PTS and 15+ AST, passing Courtney Vandersloot for most in WNBA history! #WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 8, 2025
- Sky Lose Close Game to Lynx, 75-80 - Chicago Sky
- Sky Take on Washington Mystics for Second Time this Season in EagleBank Arena - Chicago Sky
- Phoenix Gives Wings a Long Night - Dallas Wings
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Mercury Stories
- Phoenix Mercury, Phoenix Suns and Honeywell Team up to Inspire Arizona Youth Through STEM Education
- Alyssa Thomas Selected as 2025 WNBA All-Star
- Satou Sabally Selected as Starter for 2025 WNBA All-Star Game
- Phoenix Mercury Announce Roster and Injury Updates
- 2025 WNBA All-Star Voting Is Now Live