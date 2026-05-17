All Four AC Boise Cupset Goals!!!

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







Athletic Club Boise came back from two goals down to win 4-3 over Monterey Bay FC in a thrilling match at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium as Thomas Amang scored the winner in the 86th minute with the first-year expansion side claiming five points against USL Championship opposition in Group 1 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 16, 2026

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