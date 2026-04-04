Akiel Cambridge Breaking Ankles!

Published on April 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC YouTube Video







Video courtesy of US Soccer

Cambridge had a few impressive moves on the wing for Sacramento in this second round fixture, including putting his defender on skates.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 4, 2026

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