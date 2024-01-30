Affiliate Report - January 2024

January 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Throughout this season we're going to check in on how the Florida Panthers are doing, how former Checkers are helping them and how various alumni are faring around the world with the Affiliate Report - presented by Eastway Regional Recreation Center!

PANTHERS

31-14-4, 2nd in Atlantic Division

The Panthers had a January to remember, rattling off a 9-2-2 record over the month to cement themselves into the number two spot in not only the Atlantic Division, but the Eastern Conference as a whole. That includes a run of eight consecutive wins on the road dating back to December. Offensively Sam Reinhart has been stealing the show, with his 37 goals trailing only Auston Matthews for the league lead. On the other side of the ice Sergei Bobrovsky continues to string together gems between the pipes, and those two will now get to celebrate their strong first halves at the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto this coming weekend.

CHECKERS MAKING AN IMPACT

Will Lockwood has been holding onto a spot in the Florida lineup since his recall in mid-December, though he is currently sidelined with injury.

Mackie Samoskevich earned a call up in late January and appeared in each of the Panthers' last four games before the All-Star break - helping Florida earn wins in all four.

PROSPECTS

Kai Schwindt is tied for third on the OHL's Sarnia Sting in goals despite playing in half as many games as the players ahead of him

Kai Schwindt, the baseball player! â¾ï¸

Sandis Vilmanis was traded to the OHL's North Bay Battalion early on in the month and has put up eight points in as many games with his new team.

Josh Davies leads the Portland Winterhawks and is tied for fifth in the WHL with 31 goals this season

Jack Devine currently ranks second in the nation in points and is tied for the lead in goals as a junior at the University of Denver

ALUMNI

Joey Daccord made history outdoors for Seattle, becoming the first goalie to earn a shutout in a Winter Classic

Warren Foegele ranks sixth on Edmonton in assists and seventh in points and has been a big part of their red-hot run

Cole Schwindt debuted for the Flames

"It's awesome, it's something as a kid you dream of ... I'm pumped."

