Alex Kile Is Back

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled forward Alex Kile from the Maine Mariners of the ECHL.

Kile, 29, has thrived with the Mariners this season scoring 23-25-48 in 39 games played to lead the ECHL in goals while rating second in the league in points. Kile is also the leading scorer in Maine Mariners franchise history since beginning with the team as the first player signed by then-GM Daniel Briere in 2018 having played 165 games for Maine scoring 76-98-174 over parts of five seasons.

The University of Michigan product has also played in 46 games with the Phantoms over the last two seasons scoring six goals with five assists for 11 points. He was the star in one of his last games for the Phantoms on February 18, 2023 when he scored a pair of go-ahead goals in the third period as part of a 4-3 comeback win against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Kile has played in 97 career games in the AHL mostly with Rochester and Lehigh Valley where he has scored 14-8-22 The 6-0 tall, left-handed shooting left wing has also seen action in 280 games in the ECHL with Maine, Florida and Cincinnati scoring 116-137-253 for combined totals at the professional level of 377 games with 132 goals, 145 assists and 275 points.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms continue their homestand all week with games on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at PPL Center. This weekend marks the celebration of 10 Years of Phantoms in the Valley including an alumni reunion at Saturday's game with popular Phantoms Colin McDonald, Sam Morin and more making their return to PPL Center.

