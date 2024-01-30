The Bridgeport Report: Week 16

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Dennis Cholowski and Matt Maggio each scored once and added an assist in a home-and-home series against the Providence Bruins this past weekend.

The Islanders (11-24-5-0) came up short in both games and will look to get back on track with three divisional matchups this week.

Henrik Tikkanen (3-3-1) and Michael DiPietro (12-6-0) shined in a terrific goaltending duel in Bridgeport's 40th game of the regular season, which ended in a 3-1 loss at Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday. Tikkanen made 33 saves and was perfect for more than 52 minutes, while DiPietro turned aside 31 shots for the Bruins. Cholowski scored the Islanders' lone goal at 17:33 of the third period.

Eetu Liukas, Cole Bardreau and Maggio all scored one night earlier in a 6-3 setback at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Friday. Otto Koivula earned a team-high two assists, moving within one of Rob Collins (2003-06) for second place on the team's all-time assists list, while Bardreau also had two points (one goal, one assist). Jakub Skarek (3-16-4) made 28 saves.

The Islanders continue a three-game homestand with two straight matchups against the Springfield Thunderbirds (20-17-3-2) this week before facing the first-place Hershey Bears (34-7-0-2) at Giant Center on Saturday, their final game before the 2024 AHL All-Star Break.

All of the action this season can be seen live on AHLTV or heard for free through the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown 15 minutes prior to puck drop.

The Week Ahead:

Wednesday, Jan. 31st vs. Springfield (7 p.m.): The Islanders close out January with their eighth of 12 meetings against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Bridgeport is 3-2-2-0 against the St. Louis Blues' affiliate and has points in all three matchups at Total Mortgage Arena (2-0-1-0). The Atlantic Division rivals last met on Jan. 10th when Jeff Kubiak scored twice for the first time in his AHL career and William Dufour posted a power-play goal in a 4-3 overtime loss. Four of the seven meetings, and each of the last three, have gone past regulation. Springfield enters the week ranked fifth in the division.

Friday, Feb. 2nd vs. Springfield (7 p.m.): The Islanders host the Thunderbirds for the second time in three days, a 7 p.m. rematch at Total Mortgage Arena. Family Packs are available on Friday and at every home game this season, which include four (4) tickets and meal vouchers for a hot dog, chips and soda/water starting at just $99.

Saturday, Feb. 3rd at Hershey (7 p.m.): Bridgeport's 43rd game of the season will be its last before the 2024 All-Star break. The Islanders face the AHL-leading Hershey Bears in Chocolatetown to close out their six-game season series. Bridgeport defeated Hershey in its lone shootout of the season, 2-1 on Jan. 15th, which was also the Bears' most recent setback.

Ice Chips:

Mac is Back: Kyle MacLean has rejoined Bridgeport and is expected to play this week, his first AHL action since Jan. 15th. He was recalled by the New York Islanders for the first time in his career on Jan. 17th and made his NHL debut two days later in Chicago, recording one hit and one blocked shot in 10:21 of ice time. MacLean has also appeared in each of the last four games for the big club including Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Florida. The 24-year-old is fifth on Bridgeport's roster with 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 36 appearances this season.

Appleby, Kuefler Return: Ken Appleby and Daylan Kuefler were reassigned to Bridgeport from the Worcester Railers (ECHL) on Monday. Appleby hasn't played in the AHL since Dec. 30th in Hartford, but continues to lead Bridgeport with five wins in 11 games. He has hit the NHL-AHL-ECHL trifecta in a single season for the second time in his career. Appleby made two starts with the Railers this past weekend, going 1-1-0. Kuefler, a 21-year-old rookie forward, is looking to make his AHL debut, but has recorded five goals and three assists in 17 ECHL contests with Worcester this season.

Helping Hand: Otto Koivula notched his fourth multi-point game of the season with two assists on Friday. He ranks second on the Islanders in assists (16) and points (24). Koivula has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in his last 17 games dating back to Dec. 16th. In addition, the veteran forward now has 109 career helpers in 258 games with Bridgeport, which ranks third on the team's all-time list - one behind Rob Collins (2003-06) for second.

Quick Hits: Ruslan Iskhakov, who is headed to San Jose, California on Sunday to represent Bridgeport at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in his last 16 games... He continues to pace Bridgeport in goals (13), assists (20) and points (33)... The Islanders are looking to snap a 15-game winless in regulation streak that began Dec. 23rd and are also pursing their first regulation win at home since Nov. 26th.

Across the Sound: The New York Islanders (20-17-12) are five points behind Detroit for a wild card spot entering the NHL's All-Star break. The Islanders went into the break with a 3-2 overtime loss to Florida on Saturday, despite goals from Kyle Palmieri and Simon Holmstrom. It was Holmstrom's 12th goal of the season and seventh at even strength. The Bridgeport grad is tied for first in the NHL in shorthanded goals (5). The Islanders return to action next Monday, Feb. 5th with a 7 p.m. puck drop against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

