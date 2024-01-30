Wranglers Roundup - 01.30.2024

January 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







A busy week for the Wranglers.

The Wranglers wrap up their seven-game road trip with three games in the next four days as they get set to face the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday night.

Calgary is currently tied for third place in the AHL Pacific Division with 49 points and a 23-13-3-0 record, after snapping a four-game skid on Saturday with a 3-2 win over the San Jose Barracuda.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Jan.31 @ Coachella Valley

Feb.1 @ Coachella Valley

Feb.3 @ Ontario

REINFORCEMENTS RETURNING

With the NHL All-Star break in full swing, the Wranglers have received some welcome additions back from their recall stints with the Flames.

Matt Coronato, Cole Schwindt and Adam Klapka were all assigned to the Wranglers on Jan.28 after playing the last handful of games with the big club.

Coronato leads the Wranglers in scoring this season with 29 points (12g,17a) in 27 games and is currently tied for fifth in AHL rookie-scoring.

Klapka suited up in four contests with the Flames during his first-ever NHL recall, which included his first-career NHL game against the Edmonton Oilers on Jan.20.

He has 21 points (10g,11a) in 32 games with the Wranglers this season, with 42 penalty-minutes.

Schwindt made his first appearance with the Flames since being acquired last off-season as a part of the Matthew Tkachuk / Jonathan Huberdeau / Mackenzie Weegar trade, playing the final three games with the Flames prior to the break.

In 37 games with the Wranglers, Schwindt has registered 20 points (8g,12a).

All three players are plus-13 with the Wranglers this season.

AHL ALL-STAR WEEKEND ON TAP

The AHL All-Star Classic is fast approaching, slated for Feb.4-5 in San Jose, CA.

Three members of the Wranglers will be headed to sunny San Jose as representatives of the AHL Pacific Division: Coronato, Dustin Wolf, and head coach Trent Cull.

Dustin Wolf (17-7-1-4) earned his second consecutive All-Star nod and the reigning AHL MVP and Goaltender of the Year is currently tied for third-most wins this season with 17; he has the second highest save-percentage (Sv%) at 0.928 and sits fifth in the AHL with a 2.30 goals-against average (GAA).

ONE TIMERS:

The Wranglers have the best home penalty-kill percentage in the Pacific Division at 85.7%.

11 players have suited up for both the Wranglers and Flames this season.

Rory Kerins leads the Wranglers with six powerplay goals.

(D) Will Riedell was recalled from Rapid City (ECHL) on Jan.27.

QUOTABLES:

Matt Coronato on heading to the AHL All-Star Classic:

"It's a great honour. There (are) a lot of guys in our room that (are) deserving, a lot of really good players, so I'm excited to go there with Dustin Wolf and Trent Cull too, it should be a lot of fun."

Mark Rassell on playing with the Wranglers in his hometown:

"Coming from the ECHL, playing U-Sports and then going straight to the Coast, you don't know if you're ever going to get that opportunity to play in the AHL, so to do it in Calgary as a hometown guy... it's just incredible."

