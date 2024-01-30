Bjork Scores Lone Goal, Hogs Lose Fourth Straight

ROCKFORD, Ill. - A pair of early goals and solid goaltending from the Manitoba Moose extended the Rockford IceHogs' losing streak to four games. Brad Lambert and Dawson Barteaux scored a pair of goals for the Moose in the first three minutes of the game, and Moose goaltender Thomas Milic saved 22 of 23 shots on goal. Anders Bjork scored Rockford's lone goal. Mitchell Weeks finished with 25 saves on 29 shots.

Manitoba scored in the first minute of play with a goal from Brad Lambert, assisted by Nikita Chibrikov and Kyle Capobianco (0:53). Capobiano extends his point streak to three straight games. Two minutes later, Manitoba extended their lead with a goal from Dawson Barteaux - his first goal of the season and with the Moose (2:59).

Rockford scored their first goal of the game as Louie Crevier saved the puck from entering the neutral zone at the blue line and sent a pass to Ethan Del Mastro at the other point. Del Mastro sent a shot toward the net and it rebounded off a body and to the stick of Bjork, who sent a shot off the right post and into the net (6:07).

In the second period, Manitoba scored on a fortunate bounce off a Rockford defenceman's skate and over Weeks' glove to take a 3-1 lead - Jeffrey Viel was credited with the goal (3:15).

In the final frame of action, Manitoba increased their lead with Dawson Barteaux's second goal of the night to take a 4-1 lead (3:35).

Rockford returns to action on Friday night against the Grand Rapids Griffins at the BMO Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

