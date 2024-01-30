Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Cancer Awareness Knight

January 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for their Cancer Awareness Knight, when the Silver Knights will take on the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. PT this Saturday, Feb. 3 at The Dollar Loan Center. This night will honor all those who have courageously battled cancer and will specifically pay tribute to those affected by pediatric cancer. Cancer Awareness Knight is presented by Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada.

All fans in attendance will receive a game day poster, and the first 5,000 fans in the building will receive a foam puck courtesy of CCCN. Prior to the game, fans can enjoy $3 beers, interactive inflatables and games, a live DJ, and a 360 photo booth on the Sam & Ash Tiltyard. Everyone in attendance is encouraged to wear gold in support of childhood cancer, and purple in support of everyone battling cancer. Fans can fill out "I Fight For" signs and pick up gold ribbons at the table located behind section 19.

As part of this year's initiative, the Silver Knights partnered with Clark County School District for a jersey design competition. Zoe and Kathryn, students from Southeast Career Technical Academy, won the competition and will have their artwork featured on HSK's warm-up jerseys. These jerseys will be signed and available through an online auction.

To participate in the auction, fans can visit CancerAwareness.givesmart.com or text "CancerAwareness" to 76278. Those in attendance can also visit the table behind section 6 where the jerseys will be displayed. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 9 p.m. PT that evening. Proceeds will benefit the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation, with a portion of the proceeds supporting the fight against pediatric cancer.

Additionally, the Silver Knights have collaborated with Jeanius Jackets (@jeaniusjackets on Instagram) to create two custom jackets featuring symbols representing the fight against childhood cancer. One of the jackets will be auctioned along with the jerseys, and the other will be donated.

The team will host a child battling cancer during the game and will treat them to special VIP experiences throughout the evening. Additionally, Tactical Night Vision has provided complimentary tickets to patients, their families, and representatives from Cure 4 the Kids. Cure 4 the Kids is a local organization dedicated to advancing the treatment and prevention of childhood diseases through clinical expertise, cutting-edge research, and innovative approaches.

Limited single-game tickets for Cancer Awareness Knight are still available. Click here to purchase. Fans who are unable to attend the game can watch on Vegas 34 or listen on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.