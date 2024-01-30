Gulls Downed In Overtime, 4-3

The San Diego Gulls fell in overtime 4-3 against the Milwaukee Admirals Tuesday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Despite the loss, the Gulls have still earned 14 of 18 possible standings points over their last nine games (6-1-2-0), including five of six on the road trip (2-0-1-0), and have earned points in 14 of the last 20 games overall (11-6-3). San Diego's overall record now stands at 15-17-7-0.

Chase De Leo earned his 94th assist as a Gull, moving him into sole possession of second place on the Gulls' all-time assist leaderboard, passing Corey Tropp (93). He now sits one assist shy of tying Sam Carrick (95) for the most in Gulls AHL history.

Sasha Pastujov scored his fourth goal in two games, establishing his first professional goal streak (4-1=5).

Pavol Regenda extended his goal streak to a career-long four games (5-1=6) with his 15th of the season, which paces Gulls skaters.

Judd Caulfield scored his seventh goal of the campaign.

Andrew Agozzino picked up an assist to move his point streak to five games (1-4=5), which matches his season-high.

Trevor Carrick earned his 23rd assist of the season, giving him three helpers in as many games (0-3=3).

Glenn Gawdin picked up his 12th assist of the season. He has recorded a point in seven of his last nine games (4-3=7).

Nikita Nesterenko pushed his point streak to three games with an assist (4-4=8).

Luka Profaca tallied his first point and assist of the season.

Tomas Suchanek stopped 24-of-28 shots. He has helped San Diego earn standings points in five consecutive starts (4-0-1).

The San Diego Gulls return home to Pechanga Arena San Diego for the final two games before the All-Star Break, beginning with a matchup with the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday night (7 p.m. PST; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Left wing Chase De Leo

On tonight's OT loss to Milwaukee:

Honestly, I felt we had a really humble game. Obviously, a respectable group that we're up against. Their streak was no accident. I thought we were pretty prepared coming into it, and we would have liked to get the full points on this road trip, but our group dug deep. Proud of the way we responded coming up against a tough opponent and thought we honestly were right there with them.

On his assist to Judd Caulfield:

It was nice. It's a big body. He keeps his feet moving, and I usually create space out there. I kind of saw he had a little step on his D, so I thought I'd float one to him. Nice to get rewarded.

On getting five out six standings points on the road trip:

It's exciting. Our goal is the playoffs. I think that we're showing that every single day, whether it's a practice day, or a game. I think that we're digging deep right now. We're rolling top to bottom. Our young guys are playing awesome. There's tons of growth in this group. So, our goal is playoffs and that's where we're aiming for.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On what the team learned from tonight's OT loss to Milwaukee:

I think we learned that we can play with the best team in the Western Conference. That was a tight game all the way through. I loved our detail. I loved our competitiveness. Definitely didn't play a perfect game, but it was so competitive from us. And in the end, the difference is so marginal. Could have gone the other way, but I'm proud of our guys.

On getting five out six standings points on the road trip:

Keep our foot on the gas. Our objective is to go in and be able to find ways to win games and get points and just keep improving as a group. I think that it just reinforces our growth with a game like this. We've got to get ready for one more big push this weekend.

On the line of Chase De Leo, Glenn Gawdin and Judd Caulfield:

We don't have too much concern whether or not those guys can score. We know they are good enough to score. It's just a matter of time. They're still building chemistry as a group together. But I thought that it was obviously a huge goal in the moment in the game and they're going to find ways to create offense.

On the team's penalty kill streak:

Stay on it. I think that's the thing. We talked about growth in our team. That's specifically one area that we're showing some growth. Just go kill the next one. That's got to be our mentality.

