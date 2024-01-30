Foudy Hat Trick Gives Ads 11th Straight Win

Milwaukee, WI-Liam Foudy scored his first professional hat trick, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Admirals took their 11th consecutive victory, 4-3 over the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday night at Panther Arena.

The win finished off a perfect January for the Admirals (11-0) and extended their home winning streak to 10 games. Milwaukee hasn't lost at home since December 6th when, coincidently, they fell to San Diego 5-2. They pulled within two of the franchise record for consecutive wins at 13 set during the 2019-20 campaign. Maybe most impressive of all, during the course of their winning streak the Ads have outscored their opponents 46-17.

The Ads overall record now sits at 28-10-1, which is good for first place in the division and their .731 winning percentage is second in the whole league.

Brookfield native Troy Grosenick stopped 23 shots in net to pick up the victory, his 11th straight win which established a new Admirals record. Grosenick, who was named for former Ads goalie Troy Gamble, hasn't dropped a game since November 10th and owns a 12-3 record on the season.

In addition to Foudy's hat trick, Marc Del Gaizo registered a goal and an assist while Juuse Parssinen dished out a pair of assists.

Foudy started the scoring with the team's league-leading 11th shorthanded tally of the season at the 15:42 mark of the first period and, after San Diego's Sasha Pastujov tied it early in the middle frame, got his second to put Milwaukee back on top.

San Diego would get the next two with goals coming from Judd Caufield at 12:43 of the second and then by Pavol Regenda less than two minutes later to take a 3-2 lead into the third period.

However, Del Gaizo got the equalizer exactly two minutes into the final stanza. Fedor Svechkov sent a pass from the right boards to the Del Gaizo at the left point. Del Gaizo stick handled around a San Diego defenseman and then fired a wrister from the hashmarks just under the glove of Gulls goalie Tomas Suchanek.

The score stayed tied at three until Foudy got the hat trick 1:16 into the third period. After Parssinen chipped him the puck in the neutral zone, Foudy came with speed down the right side and sent a shot over the left shoulder of Suchanek to complete the comeback.

Milwaukee looks for an even dozen in a row when they welcome in Manitoba on Friday night at 7 pm at Panther Arena in their final game before the AHL All-Star Break.

