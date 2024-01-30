Roadrunners Announce Remaining Watch Parties at Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers
January 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners announced today the remaining watch parties this season at their Official Watch Party Headquarters at Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers on 7315 N Oracle Rd.
The next Watch Party will be this Wednesday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m. as the Roadrunners begin their three-game Gem Show Trip with a tilt against the Bakersfield Condors.
Food and Drink Specials will be offered with Raffle Items.
There will be three remaining watch parties at Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers after this week:
Wednesday, February 28, Tucson at Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 3, Tucson at Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 17, Tucson at Coachella Valley, 8:00 p.m.
The Roadrunners continue to San Diego on Friday, February 1 and Saturday, February 3 after their game in Bakersfield to conclude their three-game trip. After that goaltender Matthew Villalta will head to San Jose for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic on February 4-5.
Tucson is currently in second place in the Pacific Division at 25-13-1-1, their second best start through 40 games of a season since 2019-20 where they were 28-11-1-0 through 40.
The Roadrunners return home for a four-game home stand from February 16 to February 24 for two games each against the Ontario Reign and Bakersfield Condors. $10 college Night Tickets with Rudy's Texas B-B-Q packs return on Friday, February 16, along with a Youth Jersey Giveaway Presented by DentalPros on Saturday, February 17, Swiftie Night and Dusty's Birthday Party on Friday, February 23 and Hockey Night In Arizona on Saturday, February 24.
- Roadrunners Announce Remaining Watch Parties at Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
