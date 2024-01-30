Roadrunners Announce Remaining Watch Parties at Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners announced today the remaining watch parties this season at their Official Watch Party Headquarters at Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers on 7315 N Oracle Rd.

The next Watch Party will be this Wednesday, January 31 at 7:30 p.m. as the Roadrunners begin their three-game Gem Show Trip with a tilt against the Bakersfield Condors.

Food and Drink Specials will be offered with Raffle Items.

There will be three remaining watch parties at Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers after this week:

Wednesday, February 28, Tucson at Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 3, Tucson at Bakersfield, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17, Tucson at Coachella Valley, 8:00 p.m.

The Roadrunners continue to San Diego on Friday, February 1 and Saturday, February 3 after their game in Bakersfield to conclude their three-game trip. After that goaltender Matthew Villalta will head to San Jose for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic on February 4-5.

Tucson is currently in second place in the Pacific Division at 25-13-1-1, their second best start through 40 games of a season since 2019-20 where they were 28-11-1-0 through 40.

The Roadrunners return home for a four-game home stand from February 16 to February 24 for two games each against the Ontario Reign and Bakersfield Condors. $10 college Night Tickets with Rudy's Texas B-B-Q packs return on Friday, February 16, along with a Youth Jersey Giveaway Presented by DentalPros on Saturday, February 17, Swiftie Night and Dusty's Birthday Party on Friday, February 23 and Hockey Night In Arizona on Saturday, February 24.

