Weekday Matchup with Manitoba up Next for Hogs

ROCKFORD, Ill.-A nine-game homestand for the Rockford IceHogs continues tonight against the Manitoba Moose at the BMO Center. The Hogs fell 5-3 to the Moose in Rockford's last game on Saturday, and the win for Manitoba snapped an 11-game losing streak.

Fiesta Tuesday

It's Fiesta Tuesday at the BMO Center as the IceHogs face off against the Manitoba Moose on Tuesday, Jan. 30 for a 7 p.m. puck drop! Enjoy $2 tacos with $5 margarita and craft beer specials on Fiesta Tuesdays at the BMO Center with media partner Q98.5!

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 16-18-3-1, 36 points (4th, Central Division)

Manitoba: 14-23-1-0, 29 points (7th, Central Division)

Last Time Out vs. Moose (Jan. 27 - L 5-3)

After a call-and-response affair through the first two periods, Manitoba eventually claimed control of the game and earned a 5-3 win over Rockford. The Moose snapped an 11-game losing streak with the win against the Hogs. Manitoba and Rockford alternated goals until Jeffrey Viel and Kristian Reichel both scored to put the Moose up 4-2 in the second period. In the dying seconds of the middle frame, Austin Strand scored his second goal of the game for the Hogs to bring Rockford back within one.

The Hogs were limited to just four shots on goal in the second and third periods, and Manitoba outshot Rockford 31-18. With Strand's two scores and Nolan Allan's goal in the first period, all three Rockford goals were scored by defensemen.

Sorensen Inducted into Illinois Hockey Hall of Fame

IceHogs Head Coach Anders Sorensen was inducted into the Illinois Hockey Hall of Fame on Sunday evening at the Belvedere Banquet Hall in Elk Grove. Sorensen's inclusion in the 19th Class of Illinois Hall of Fame Inductees spurred from his contributions to the game across the state. Sorensen has served as a key part of the Blackhawks and IceHogs family since 2014 when he joined the organization as a development coach. The Sodertalje, Sweden native spent five seasons in that role before stepping onto the IceHogs bench as an assistant coach from 2018-19 to 2020-21. Since 2018 when Sorensen was hired as an assistant coach, 28 IceHogs players have gone on to make their debuts in the NHL. In addition to his time in Rockford, Sorensen spent several years with the Chicago Mission, one of the top AAA teams in the Chicagoland area, and helped develop NHL talents such as Ryan Hartman, Vinnie Hinostroza, and Nick Schmaltz.

Homestand Starts...Now

Tonight vs. Manitoba is the second game in a nine-game homestand for the IceHogs, their longest home stretch of the season. All nine contests between tonight and Feb. 17 against Grand Rapids will be played at the BMO Center where the Hogs are 7-9-1-0 so far this season. During the stretch, Rockford will face Manitoba (three times), the Grand Rapids Griffins (twice), Texas Stars (twice), and Chicago Wolves (twice). The IceHogs are a combined 7-10-1-0 against those four opponents this season. February is the most home-friendly month that Rockford has on its calendar. Out of 11 total games in the month, nine are at home, and eight are home weekend dates.

Roster Moves

The IceHogs received two players from the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday in the forms of defenseman Louis Crevier and forward Cole Guttman. Crevier has appeared in just two of Rockford's last 21 games with his last appearance coming on Jan. 13 against Grand Rapids. Since his NHL debut on Dec. 3 against Minnesota, the defenseman has spent a majority of his time with the Blackhawks. Guttman last played with Rockford on Nov. 22 against Manitoba and posted a goal and two assists in that contest. The center has nine points (3G, 6A) in 12 games with Rockford so far this season, and he also has three multi-point efforts in his previous stint with the IceHogs. Guttman was voted as Rockford's Rookie of the Year by hockey staff at end of last season following his 30 points (16G, 14A) in 39 games. He picked up eight points (4G, 4A) in 27 games with the Blackhawks this season.

Hockey Is For Everyone Night

Hockey Is For Everyone Night will be a night of pride and inclusivity for all when the IceHogs take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, Feb. 2! It's also our next $2 Beer Friday with $2 Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light cans available at most concession stands through the second intermission.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Sat., Nov. 4 at Manitoba: W 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Nov. 5 at Manitoba: W 4-1 - Recap, Highlights

Wed., Nov. 22 vs Manitoba: W 6-2 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Dec. 1 at Manitoba: L 2-4 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Dec. 3 at Manitoba: L 1-3 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Jan. 27 vs Manitoba: L 5-3 - Recap, Highlights

Tue., Jan. 30 vs Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 3 vs Manitoba, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs Moose, All-time

30-33-3-3

