Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Enters Final Stretch Before All-Star Break

Penguins (23-15-5-0) welcome Toronto to town before starting February on the road

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Jan. 24 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Hartford 1

Domination in all facets of the game led to a comfortable Penguins win over Hartford. Two goals in the first 3:42 set the tone for the Penguins' offense and Joel Blomqvist's 27-save gem kept the Wolf Pack at bay all night.

Friday, Jan. 26 - PENGUINS 4 at Lehigh Valley 3

Despite a three-goal comeback by the Phantoms, the Penguins came out on top thanks to a late-regulation game-winner from Sam Poulin. Poulin posted a Gordie Howe hat trick, scoring twice, recording an assist and dropping the gloves to fight AHL penalty minutes leader, Garrett Wilson.

Saturday, Jan. 27 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Hershey 3

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton dropped a last-second heartbreaker to Hershey. After trading goals through the first two frames, the Bears pulled ahead in the third. A tying goal with 5.9 seconds left was disallowed due to a high stick, stunning the capacity crowd at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Jan. 31 - PENGUINS vs. Toronto

The Marlies make their only visit of the season to NEPA, and it will be the first matchup between Penguins forward Jonathan Gruden and his father, Marlies head coach John Gruden.

Friday, Feb. 2 - PENGUINS at Hartford

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has the edge in its season series with Hartford, three wins to one, but the home team has won all four games. The home club has outscored the visitors, 15-4.

Saturday, Feb. 3 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

In the first of three February matchups between these teams, the Penguins head back to Allentown for their Penguins' final game before the All-Star break. The season series is split at one apiece with both games settled by one goal.

Ice Chips

- Eleven of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 12 games in the New Year have been decided by one goal (6-3-2-0).

- Joel Blomqvist ranks second in the league in goals against average (2.13) and tied for fourth in save percentage (.922).

- Ty Smith is tied for sixth among AHL defensemen in points (28), fifth in power-play assists (11) and tied for fourth in shots (99).

- Alex Nylander is currently on a four-game point streak (1G-4A).

- Jesse Puljujärvi has eight points (4G-4A) in his last seven games.

- Poulin's Gordie Howe hat trick on Friday was the 32nd in team history and the Penguins' first since May 16, 2021 (Cam Lee).

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 43 34 7 0 2 70 .814

2. Providence 44 26 13 3 2 57 .648

3. PENGUINS 43 23 15 5 0 51 .593

4. Hartford 38 22 11 5 0 49 .645

5. Springfield 42 20 17 3 2 45 .536

6. Charlotte 42 20 18 4 0 44 .524

7. Lehigh Valley 40 17 16 5 2 41 .513

8. Bridgeport 40 11 24 5 0 27 .338

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Ty Smith 39 6 22 28

Alex Nylander 35 13 12 25

Rem PitlickX 32 8 16 24

Peter Abbandonato 37 6 15 21

Sam Poulin 23 11 5 16

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Joel Blomqvist* 24 13-6-3 2.13 .922 0

Magnus Hellberg 15 8-6-1 2.82 .909 0

* = rookie

X = no longer on roster

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Jan. 31 Toronto Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Feb. 2 Hartford XL Center 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 3 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Sun, Jan. 28 (D) John Ludvig Conditioning loan from PIT

Sun, Jan. 28 (RW) Valtteri Puustinen Reassigned from PIT

Sun, Jan. 28 (D) Ryan Shea Reassigned from PIT

Sat, Jan. 27 (LW) Dillon Hamaliuk Reassigned by PIT to WHL

