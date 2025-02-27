Affiliate Report - February 2025

February 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Throughout this season we're going to check in on how the Florida Panthers and Savannah Ghost Pirates are doing and how former Checkers are helping them with the Affiliate Report - presented by Eastway Regional Recreation Center!

PANTHERS

35-21-3, 2nd in Atlantic Division

The Panthers made quite the impact at the 4 Nations Face-off earlier this month. Matthew Tkachuk helped guide the United States to a berth in the tournament final, but it was Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart who captured the championship with Team Canada - with the former coming through with a clutch goal in the title game. The Cats are now back to their regularly scheduled programming and sit one point behind Toronto for the division lead heading into the final week before the trade deadline on March 7.

GHOST PIRATES

24-24-2-0, 6th in South Division

The Ghost Pirates battled through a tough month of January - including a seven-game losing streak - but they're looking to right the ship down the home stretch of the season. Savannah has won five of their last eight since that skid and is working to climb back into the playoff race - they currently trail Orlando in the final postseason spot by 16 points but have a whopping seven games in hand over the Solar Bears.

CHECKERS MAKING AN IMPACT

Dennis Cesana leads all ECHL defensemen in goals and points Dennis Cesana just doing Dennis Cesana things.

