Cowbells Go for World Record

February 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals, er, Cowbells will attempt to set a new World Record for most cowbells rung at one time when they host the Iowa Wild on Friday night at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

The world record attempt will take place during the media time out, after the 10 minute mark of the second period. The current world record is 5,748 set back in 2003 at Mississippi State.

To assist in the world record attempt, the first 6,000 fans to the game on Friday night will receive a cowbell courtesy of Potawatomi Sportsbook.

The Milwaukee Cowbells rebrand began on Tuesday night and feature "More Cowbell" specialty jerseys inspired by the 25th Anniversary of the famous Saturday Night Live skit featuring Will Ferrell. These jerseys are currently available for bid via silent auction and will be given out by the players to the winning bidder following the game on Friday.

