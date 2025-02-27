Wright Scores Late, Condors Win 3-2

February 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cameron Wright (10th) scored late in the third and the Bakersfield Condors (21-19-9, 51pts) beat the San Jose Barracuda (26-20-5, 57pts), 3-2 on Wednesday. Connor Carrick (11th) rifled home a five-on-three power play in the second period. He is t-4th among all AHL d-men in goals. Seth Griffith assisted on Carrick's goal and is t-3rd in the AHL scoring race with 48 points on the season.

Derek Ryan's second period assist gave him six points (2g-4a) in six games with Bakersfield. Alex Swetlikoff (3rd) opened the scoring for Bakersfield in the dying seconds of the first frame.

Bakersfield improved to 4-2-0 in the season series with San Jose and snapped a six-game winless skid. The Condors are a point out of a playoff spot with a game in hand.

UP NEXT

The Condors are in San Diego on Saturday before returning home for three games next Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

