Penguins Recall Gabe Klassen from Nailers

February 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled forward Gabe Klassen from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Klassen ranks fifth on the Nailers with 33 points (12G-21A) on the season. A majority of his offense has arrived in the New Year, as the 21-year-old has netted nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 22 games since the calendar turned to 2025.

Klassen signed a two-year, AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on June 3, 2024 after concluding a five-year junior career in the Western Hockey League. He served as captain of the Portland Winterhawks in both of the last two seasons, and he eclipsed 30 goals in each of his last three seasons.

Klassen led Portland with 109 points (35G-71A) in 2023-24, which ranked seventh in the WHL. Furthermore, his 71 assists tied for fourth in the league.

A product of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Klassen racked up 118 goals and 147 assists for 265 points in 248 career WHL games, all as a member of the Winterhawks.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 28, against the Syracuse Crunch. Game time for the Penguins and Crunch is lined up for 7:00 p.m. at Upstate Medical University Arena.

The Penguins' next home game is Tuesday, Mar. 4, when the team welcomes the Belleville Senators to town. Puck drop between the Pens and Sens will take place at 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

