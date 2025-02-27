Barracuda Edged by Condors, 3-2

February 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (26-20-2-3) returned to Tech CU Arena on Wednesday Night, and despite being tied late in the third period, would fall 3-2 to Bakersfield Condors (21-19-6-3) after giving up a goal in the final five minutes.

In the first, Thomas Bordeleau (12) burned down the left wing, getting beyond the defense, and managed to slide a backhand through the five-hole of Oliver Rodrigue at 15:27 to put the Barracuda on the board. The goal was assisted by goaltender Gabriel Carriere, his third assist of the year. The lead was short-lived when Alex Swetlikoff (3) managed to bat the puck out in mid-air with 17 seconds left of the period to tie it at 1-1.

In the second, the Condors went on multiple power plays and outshot the Barracuda 14-4. Despite both teams hitting several posts, it wasn't until 14:45, on a five-on-three power play, that Bakersfield took a 2-1 lead on a goal from Connor Carrick (11).

34 seconds into the third period, the Barracuda would tie the score on the power play as Danil Gushchin (16) took the puck to the net from along the goal line and beat the Bakersfield goaltender on the short side. At 16:45, with the game tied, the Condors would take back their lead as the Barracuda turned the puck over in the low slot, and Cameron Wright (10) was able to pivot and fire it in for what would turn out to be the game-winner.

The Barracuda continue their homestand against the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday (6 p.m.) for Renaissance Night. The first 750 fans will receive a 'Cuda stein. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

