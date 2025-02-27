Husso Debuts with Shutout Effort in 4-0 Gulls Win

February 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ville Husso and San Diego Gulls blanked the Calgary Wranglers 4-0 tonight to collect their first shutout of the campaign and extend their winning streak to seven games. San Diego improves to 8-1-1 since returning from the All-Star break (Feb. 7) and have secured points in nine of their last 10 games. Tonight's victory moves the Gulls one game shy of tying their franchise best winning streak of eight games that was set in 2021.

Justin Bailey opened the scoring for San Diego tonight finding the back of the net on the power play just four seconds into the second period. Four seconds ties the AHL record for fastest goal to start a period. Bailey has 7-5=12 points in his last 12 contests with the Gulls and has goals in back-to-back games for the second time in a Gulls sweater.

Sasha Pastujov scored his 15th goal of the year and added an assist for his second consecutive multi-point effort and 10th of the season. Pastujov's 16-23=39 points lead all Gulls Skaters.

Ryan Carpenter extended his career-best point streak to 10 games with his 23rd assist of the campaign. The Gulls' captain has now logged 5-10=15 points over his current point streak.

Tristan Luneau registered his 30th and 31st assists of the season tonight. Luneau's seven-game assist streak is the longest by any Gulls skater in team history. He becomes the fourth rookie in team history to reach the 30-assist mark since Kalle Kosilla (34) and Kevin Roy (30) in 2016-17. The San Diego blueliner's 31 assists lead all AHL rookies and is good for second most among league defensemen. His 6-31=37 points rank second among league rookies and third for AHL defensemen.

Easton Brodzinski netted his first career AHL goal in his Gulls debut tonight.

Nathan Gaucher scored his fourth goal in the last seven games with an empty net tally to bring his season total to 7-8=15 points.

Dillon Heatherington collected his fifth assist of the season.

Jan Mysak tallied his 18th assist of the year to reach the 30-point mark for the first time in his career.

Ville Husso becomes the first goaltender in Gulls AHL history to record a shutout in his team debut. Husso turned aside all 34 shots he faced tonight including 17 in the first period.

The Gulls remain home for the next two games and welcome the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Friday night (7 p.m.) and the Bakersfield Condors (6 p.m.) on Saturday.

Head coach Matt McIlvane     

On Justin Bailey's goal in the second period

Kris [Sparre] did a great job drawing that up, but the guy's got to go execute it, and that's what they did. And can't start any faster than that. We'll take it.

On Ville Husso

He allowed us the opportunity to find our game today. We've been in such a rhythm with games where we're playing nonstop, and we got an opportunity this week to rest, and through the first period. You know, you kind of feel that we were losing, we had lost a little bit of our game rhythm, and what Ville did was he allowed us as a team to settle into a game and have a much better second, and I thought, an even better third. So we were thankful for him today for sure.

On the third period performance

Best place to defend is in the offensive zone. If we have a chance to get down there and grind the puck down and just wear them down and kill minutes on the clock, keep trying to attack, make shots. It's the best place to be spending time with the puck. Thought we did a fair amount and then through the third.

On the swagger of the team right now

We're thankful for the win. There was a lot of good as the game went on. We're always looking for chances to learn and get better. But you know, we'll get rest, we'll have a great practice, and then we'll get ready for Coachella.

On Tristan Luneau's assist streak

You find a defenseman who moves pucks quickly on target and can get shots through, you're going to find a defenseman who can collect points. And that's exactly what he's doing right now, is he's finding ways to advance the game. You know, be it through the neutral zone, on breakouts, off the rush into the offensive zone, getting his shot through. He's a heck of a talent, but it's fun to see him get rewarded.

On Easton Brodzinski's first AHL goal

All smiles. I'm sure we had a screen on the play. It was a lot of poise by I think [Dillon Heatherington] made a nice play over to him and all of a sudden, the time and the space is there and I was thankful that he released it and good on him.

Defenseman Tristan Luneau

On his record seven-game assist streak

I think it's just reflecting all the team plays right now. We're also on a seven-game winning streak, so it just shows the team's doing well, so everyone kind of gets more points and, yeah, it just reflects that.

On the effect of Ville Husson in net tonight

I mean, when we saw it in our zone, like guys are fighting for that new guy. We want to do good for him, and he wants to do good for us. So, I think it's a great combo. Our fans already know, cheering his name, so I think he's already a fan favorite, but he's a huge help back there.

On how the team has found power play chemistry

I think we're a tight group. We can talk to each other, and we're not selfish out there. We see plays where we can talk to each other, and there's no hard feelings out there. Someone sees a play, says it, and we kind of all brainstorm around that and build that chemistry. I think it's going good for us.

On the vibe in the locker room during this streak

Kind of builds our confidence, you know, winning and just brings the mood up into the room. It's something to say, but I think we start to believe in it now. So, we're definitely in a good spot mentally, and the locker room is doing good.

Goaltender Ville Husso

On the process of getting here and preparing for tonight

It's a little hectic couple days there. I was in Austin with Grand Rapids and then got the call to be a Gull. And you know, I was really excited. Came in here yesterday, had a morning skate, and I was ready to go right away. So, it was easy to come in, good group of guys and took it all right away. And it was easy to jump in.

On how a goaltender jumps right in

It was nice to right away actually get some action and feel the puck. And, yeah, guys did a good job. And lot of big, big guys here, they're boxing out well, playing heavy. It was kind of a nice to jump in right away and get the action and just kind of keep it building.

On what the coaching staff told him + the winning streak

I think the biggest thing is that little, little playoff push there, team is on a heater right now. Just have to, like I said, keep it going and go day-by-day.

On preparing for this weekend's games

Everybody has that little swagger, I would say. And it's when you win couple games, it's easy to have and just like I said, kind of have to keep building, and there is no easy games so we have to be ready for Friday.

