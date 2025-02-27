Boulton and Primeau Loaned to Reading

February 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned forwards Sawyer Boulton and Mason Primeau to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Boulton, 20, is a rookie winger from East Amherst, NY who has played in 10 games with the Phantoms recording zero points with 37 penalty minutes. He has also played in 11 games with Reading scoring one goal with 36 penalty minutes. The 6'0 ¬Â³ prospect was signed by the Phantoms from the London Knights of the OHL where he scored 3-2-5 in 40 games with 63 penalty minutes last season. He is the son of former longtime NHL enforcer Eric Boulton who amassed 1,421 PIM in 654 games with Buffalo, Atlanta and the New York Islanders.

Primeau, 23, is a 6'6 ¬Â³ center with a lefty shot from Toronto, ON. He has played in 19 games with Reading scoring 6-4-10 and has also played in one game with the Phantoms making his Lehigh Valley debut on December 21 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He spent most of the past three seasons with the Henderson (NV) Silver Knights of the AHL. He has played in 134 career AHL games scoring 10-18-28. Primeau has also appeared in 37 ECHL games with Fort Wayne, Savannah and Reading scoring 11-11-22.

Mason Primeau is the son of former NHL veteran Wayne Primeau who played 774 career NHL games with Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, San Jose, Boston, Calgary, and Toronto and is the nephew of former Flyers' captain Keith Primeau who played six seasons for Philadelphia from 1999-2006.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to PPL Center this weekend with games on Friday and Saturday against the Bridgeport Islanders. Friday is "Hockey is for Everyone." Saturday is a celebration fo the World Champion Philadelphia Eagles featuring autographs with Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson from Nazareth High School.

UPCOMING

Friday, February 28 (7:05) - Bridgeport Islanders at Phantoms - Hockey is For Everyone!

Saturday, March 1 (7:05) - Bridgeport Islanders at Phantoms - Celebrating the World Champion Philadelphia Eagles! Prizes, Giveaways, Special Guest Appearance by Jahan Dotson

Sunday, March 2 (5:00) - Phantoms at Hershey Bears

Saturday, March 8 (4:00) - Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers

Sunday, March 9 (1:00) - Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers

