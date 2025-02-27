Hunter Haight Records Hat Trick in 6-4 Iowa Win over Chicago

February 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Hunter Haight scored three times and added an assist to power the Iowa Wild to a 6-4 win over the Chicago Wolves at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday night. Graeme Clarke (0-2=2) and Brendan Gaunce (1-1=2) also recorded multi-point performances in the victory.

Nick Swaney opened the scoring for Chicago with a shot from a sharp angle that snuck under Jesper Wallstedt (27 saves) 47 seconds into the game.

Haight netted his first goal of the game on the power play 40 seconds later. Gaunce sent a pass into the slot for Ben Jones and Haight slammed the rebound past Ruslan Khazheyev (25 saves).

Gaunce snapped a forehand shot past Khazheyev's blocker at 1:54 of the first period.

Skyler Brind'Amour netted a shorthanded goal at 9:08 to tie the game.

Ryan O'Rourke powered a slap shot through Khazheyev at 11:54 off a face-off win from Haight to give Iowa a 3-2 lead entering the first intermission.

Iowa outshot Chicago 15-5 in the opening 20 minutes.

The Wild earned a two-goal lead on the power play 14:47 into the middle frame. Luke Toporowski set up Clarke, and Michael Milne poked a loose puck across the goal line.

Justin Robidas and Felix Unger Sörum found the back of the net at 17:53 and 18:19 to tie the game, but Haight and the Wild responded just 14 seconds later.

After Clarke sent a shot on goal, Haight gloved the rebound down to his stick just prior to the puck crossing the goal line. Travis Boyd also earned an assist on Haight's second goal.

Iowa outshot Chicago 26-16 through two periods.

Haight completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 17:55 with an assist from Cam Crotty. Wallstedt turned aside all 15 Wolves shots in the third period.

Iowa and Chicago both recorded 31 shots. The Wild finished 2-for-8 with the man advantage while the Wolves went 1-for-4 on the power play.

Iowa travels to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

