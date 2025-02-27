Special Guests Galore as Belleville Sens Host Women in Sports Night Tomorrow at CAA Arena

February 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are set to celebrate the accomplishments of women in sports, both locally and beyond, when they host Women in Sports Night at CAA Arena tomorrow against the Manitoba Moose (AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets), and the club is unveiling some more details about the event.

CAA Arena gates will open at 4:30 p.m. ahead of the free pregame speakers' panel, hosted by Kay and Katie from the Babes of Quinte Podcast and featuring special guests including:

Shelley Kettles (Ottawa/Belleville Senators Skating Consultant)

Kati Parrot (Ottawa Senators Director of Marketing)

Rebecca Leslie (Ottawa Charge PWHL Player)

Meghan Chayka (Hockey Analytics Specialist and co-founder of Stathletes)

Any fan with a ticket to tomorrow's game can attend the pregame panel, which runs from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will feature free light snacks and refreshments. Rebecca Leslie will also participate in the team's game night signing station, greeting fans and signing autographs during the first intermission.

The Senators are also excited to welcome some special guests to the game production and broadcast teams for the evening. Quinte News anchor/reporter Alana Cameron will serve as public address announcer. Ottawa Senators and former Kingston Frontenacs in-game host and national radio personality Sam McDaid will take on those duties at CAA Arena. Plus, a Belleville native, former international player, and current director of fitness and training for the National Hockey League officials, Jackie Jarrell, will join the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network as an analyst.

Tickets for the Belleville Sens 2025 Women in Sports Night and all Belleville Sens home games through the 2024-25 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.