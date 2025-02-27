Wranglers Suffer 4-0 Loss in San Diego

February 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers came up short in a tough contest at Pechanga Arena, falling 4-0 to the San Diego Gulls on Feb. 26.

After a scoreless opening period, the Gulls struck first early in the second.

Justin Bailey got San Diego on the board first, before Sasha Pastujov doubled their lead.

Despite a strong push from the Wranglers, they couldn't find a way to crack Gulls netminder Ville Husso, who fended off the 34 shots the Wranglers put his way.

In the third, Easton Brodzinski extended San Diego's lead to 3-0, and Nathan Gaucher sealed the victory with a fourth goal.

The Wranglers will regroup and head back home, where they'll look to bounce back when they return to Scotiabank Saddledome on Feb. 28 to host the Abbotsford Canucks.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.