Wranglers Suffer 4-0 Loss in San Diego
February 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers came up short in a tough contest at Pechanga Arena, falling 4-0 to the San Diego Gulls on Feb. 26.
After a scoreless opening period, the Gulls struck first early in the second.
Justin Bailey got San Diego on the board first, before Sasha Pastujov doubled their lead.
Despite a strong push from the Wranglers, they couldn't find a way to crack Gulls netminder Ville Husso, who fended off the 34 shots the Wranglers put his way.
In the third, Easton Brodzinski extended San Diego's lead to 3-0, and Nathan Gaucher sealed the victory with a fourth goal.
The Wranglers will regroup and head back home, where they'll look to bounce back when they return to Scotiabank Saddledome on Feb. 28 to host the Abbotsford Canucks.
