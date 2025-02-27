Monsters Homestand Highlighted with Jerseys Featuring Local Patients' Artwork

February 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters welcome the Charlotte Checkers this weekend for the team's Black Heritage Celebration on Friday, February 28, and University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Night on Saturday, March 1, with both puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

Friday's festivities will begin before the team hits the ice with a special Breaking Barriers: A Girls Hockey Experience at Halloran Park with Black Girl Hockey Club at noon. Black Girl Hockey Club (BGHC) is a national non-profit organization that brings together people of all genders, ages, races and sexualities in order to support Black women and celebrate the sport of hockey.

BGHC will join the Monsters at Rocket Arena later that night when founder Renee Hess drops the puck as the TL Community Captain and joins play-by-play announcer Tony Brown as the first intermission guest on Rock Entertainment Sports Network. Fans will be able to purchase co-branded warm up pucks for $25 through the team's DASH page starting at 7:00 p.m. while supplies last. Following the game, BGHC will host their first meet up for members and allies in Cleveland with a postgame skate. Ticket packages including a co-branded t-shirt can be purchased for the game and meet up HERE for $25 with $5 going back to BGHC.

Friday's 50/50 will benefit Gloria Pointer Teen Movement Initiative which supports West African youth in obtaining an education and a healthy lifestyle. Fans will also be able to visit table on the concourse from Ace Mentoring, The Caring, For Chocolate Girls and TJ Carrie Foundation. Euclid High School will join in on the celebration as the night's color guard and anthem performers.

Fans will be treated to another 1-2-3 Friday featuring $1 Coca-Cola products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue, and additional select beer specials. Hockey for Heroes presented by ZippityPrint will take place as local veterans are honored during the game and meet with a Monsters player at the end of the night. The Monsters and ZippityPrint are also excited to team up for the fifth installment of the limited-edition Friday night game match up posters outside Portal 2.

On Saturday night, the Monsters and University Hospitals will team up for the third University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Night where the children who have become part of the UH Rainbow family and the hardworking staff at the hospital will be recognized. The night's 50/50 will also benefit the UH Rainbow & Babies Foundation Associate Board.

The Monsters will wear a new design of the UH Rainbow inspired specialty jerseys during the game with the numbers colored in by patients. The jerseys will be available to bid on in an extended auction from Thursday at noon until Sunday at noon through DASH, with the proceeds benefitting UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital. Select player jerseys will be available in a live auction postgame Saturday that fans will be able to access through Section 105. Auction details can be found at clevelandmonsters.com/jersey. The patients who designed the jerseys will get to see their designs up close when they cheer the team onto the ice in Cave Crew.

Ahead of Saturday's game, over 100 people from the hospital's Iris S. and Bert L. Wolstein's HOPE (healthy outcome, positive energy) group will enjoy a pregame skate and dinner together. Fans will be treated to a Baby Race during the second intermission where seven kids will crawl towards the finish line with the winner taking home $1,000, a diaper cake and a Mini Ridable Zamboni.

Center Ice, The Official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, will be supporting the cause with a replica jersey with a portion of the proceeds going back to UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital that will be available in stores and online while supplies last.

