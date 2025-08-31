8.30.2025: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







Lewis Hilton and Woobens Pacius scored 11 minutes apart in the second half to lead the Tampa Bay Rowdies to a 2-1 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Al Lang Stadium after Charles Ahl had opened the scoring for the visitors in just the second minute.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.