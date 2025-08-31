USL Tampa Bay Rowdies

8.30.2025: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lewis Hilton and Woobens Pacius scored 11 minutes apart in the second half to lead the Tampa Bay Rowdies to a 2-1 victory against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Al Lang Stadium after Charles Ahl had opened the scoring for the visitors in just the second minute.

