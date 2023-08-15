8.15.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (52-60, 19-19) at St. Paul Saints (66-47, 23-16)

August 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: CHS Field

FIRST PITCH: 8:07 PM ET

GAME #113 / ROAD #57: Indianapolis Indians (52-60, 19-19) at St. Paul Saints (66-47, 23-16)

PROBABLES: RHP Roansy Contreras (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Randy Dobnak (4-5, 4.14)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT SUNDAY: Backed by a pair of home runs by Canaan Smith-Njigba and Malcom Nuñez, the Indianapolis Indians pitching staff tossed a one-hit shutout to defeat the Nashville Sounds in Sunday's series finale at Victory Field, 4-0. The lone Sounds hit came via a fourth-inning infield single off the bat of Keston Hiura. Beau Sulser led the pitching staff with six punchouts over 5.0 innings, and John O'Reilly, Yohan Ramirez, Hunter Stratton and Rob Zastryzny followed with 4.0 near-perfect innings to finish. Indianapolis got on the board in the fourth inning on Smith-Njigba's 11th home run, a three-run shot to put the game out of reach against Caleb Boushley. In the eighth, Nuñez then went yard to plate an insurance run.

A GEM ON SUNDAY: Beau Sulser, John 0'Reilly, Yohan Ramirez, Hunter Stratton and Rob Zastryzny combined for a one-hit shutout on Sunday afternoon. The one-hit performance marks the fewest hits the Indians have allowed in a game since Chase De Jong, Austin Brice and Yerry De Los Santos combined on a no-hitter on April 13, 2022, at St. Paul. It is the first one-hitter since James Marvel, Montana DuRapau and Dovydas Neverauskas accomplished the feat at Syracuse on July 24, 2019.

NUNEY BLASTS: Malcom Nuñez blasted his second home run in his last three games on Sunday afternoon. In his first series with Indianapolis since being placed on the 7-day IL on May 27, he went 6-for-20 with five runs scored, a double, two home runs, three RBI and .650 slugging percentage in five games this week. On Sunday, he went 2-for-4 with a 104.9 MPH line-drive single and his sixth home run of the season.

SLUGGING FOR EXTRAS: A pair of home runs lifted the Indians past Nashville in the series finale on Sunday, extending the team's extra-base hit streak to 29 games. The streak is tied with Memphis for the longest active in the International League. Since July 7, the Indians have hit 48 doubles, six triples and 40 home runs for a total of 94 XBH's. Miguel Andújar, Vinny Capra, Canaan Smith-Njigba and Ryan Vilade each are tied with a team-high five doubles. Chris Owings leads the team with two triples and Andújar leads the club with six home runs.

ZERO'S FOR STRATTON: Hunter Stratton pitched his fifth-consecutive scoreless outing on Sunday. The right-handed reliever is off to an excellent start to the month of August, pitching 7.0 scoreless innings with only one hit allowed, four walks, 11 strikeouts, 0.71 WHIP and .045 average against (1-for-22). He owns a 1-0 record with a 1.42 ERA (2er/12.2ip), seven hits allowed, 18 strikeouts and a 1.03 WHIP since July 18, knocking his season ERA down from 5.54 to 4.50.

MIGGY KEEPS ON HITTING: After going hitless in back-to-back games for the first time since April 19-20, Miguel Andújar got back on track with three hits in his last eight at-bats over this last two games. He notched his 27th double and league-leading 127th hit of the season on Sunday. Late last week, he was named the Indians July Player of the Month after logging an International League-leading 38 hits. He Is the first Indian in Victory Field history to earn Indians Player of the Month Awards in consecutive months and the second to be given the honor twice in a season, following Roberto Petagine in 1998. Andújar, 28, hit his way to one of the best months by an Indians position player dating back to 2005, tying for the fifth-most RBI (26) and sixth-highest batting average in a single month (.380). He currently is tied for the IL lead with 127 hits in 88 games and ranks among full-season qualifiers in batting average (2nd, .357), RBI (3rd, 80), OPS (5th, .989), total bases (5th, 203), slugging percentage (6th, .570), on-base percentage (7th, .419) and doubles (T-8th, 27).

PITCHING STAFF SHINES: A collectively strong performance from the pitching staff led the way to two wins over the weekend. In the last two games, the Indians pitching staff has allowed just two runs in 18.0 innings pitched with seven hits allowed, four walks, 17 strikeouts, 0.61 WHIP and a .117 average against (7-for-60).

TONIGHT: The Indians head to CHS Field tonight to begin a six-game set with the St. Paul Saints. First pitch is slated for 8:07 PM ET. Indy will begin its road tripe following their series finale at Victory Field with the Nashville Sounds on Sunday, Nashville won the first four games before Indy finished the series with back-to-back wins. Tonight, RHP Roansy Contreras (0-0, 0.00) will take the mound for Indy against St. Paul's RHP Randy Dobnak (4-5, 4.14). Dobnak is 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA (10er/16.1ip) in five games (two starts) against Indianapolis. The right-hander has faced Indianapolis in three relief appearances this season, surrendering five runs on 10 hits, three walks and six strikeouts.

RO TAKES THE HILL: Roansy Contreras will make his second start in Triple-A this season tonight in his first career appearances against St. Paul. Contreras was excellent his last time out, tossing 3.0 shutout innings in Game 1 of a doubleheader vs. Nashville on Aug. 10. At the Triple-A level, the 23-year-old is 1-1 with a 2.85 ERA (13er/41.0ip) in 11 starts. Contreras began is 2023 season on Pittsburgh's Opening Day roster. The righty made 19 appearances (11 starts) and is 3-7 with a 6.59 ERA (50er/68.1ip). He was optioned by Pittsburgh on July 6 and later assigned to Single-A Bradenton, where he made one outing on Aug. 4 before returning to Indianapolis.

THIS DATE IN 2004: Indy's pitching staff allowed just one run in each game of a doubleheader sweep against Norfolk at Victory Field. Starters Gary Glover and Jeff Housman earned wins as they each tossed 5.0 innings and allowed just one run, with Housman mowing down Norfolk batters in Game 2 with eight strikeouts. Four bullpen arms combined for just two hits allowed in 4.0 innings and six strikeouts.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.