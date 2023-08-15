Sounds Have Tough Night Against Knights
August 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (60-52, 20-19) started off the six-game homestand with a loss, falling 7-4 to the last place Charlotte Knights (42-73, 7-33) on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.
Keston Hiura gave Nashville an early 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly that scored Tyler Black after the prospect's one out walk. After Charlotte cashed in with a couple runs in the second, Skye Bolt scored on a two-base error by Charlotte center fielder Adam Haseley who misplayed Brian Navarreto's single that evened things up at 2-2.
Unfortunately, that's the closest the Sounds came the rest of the evening. Xavier Fernández and Haseley hit back-to-back RBI singles for Charlotte in the third to go up 4-2, and the Knights would add on with a couple more in the fifth and one in the seventh for a commanding 7-2 lead. Nashville picked up a couple more tallies with a Rowdy Tellez RBI double and Patrick Dorrian RBI single, but nothing came late for the Sounds to fall 7-4.
Eric Lauer (1-2) fared well in the first but failed to get the job done in the next few innings. The left-hander lasted 3.1 innings while allowing six hits and four runs (all earned). Luis Contreras gave up a few more runs in 1.2 innings, with Alex Claudio allowing another tally in the seventh. Only J.B. Bukauskas and Thyago Viera turned in clean sheets out of the bullpen, with the pair working back-to-back scoreless innings late.
The Sounds outhit their opponent in defeat with 13 knocks as a team. Dorrian stayed hot with three hits. Jahmai Jones, Tellez and Navarreto also had multi-hit performances, respectively. Nashville left a total of 11 on base in the loss and finished 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position on the night.
Right-hander Evan McKendry (9-4, 4.01) will try and turn the tide against the Knights as the Sounds starter tomorrow. He'll face right-hander Luis Patiño (3-5, 7.21). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT at First Horizon Park.
Post-Game Notes
Keston Hiura's last at-bat single extended his on-base streak to 13 games. During the span, Hiura's hitting .319 (16-for-51) with three doubles, two homers, 15 RBI and a .858 OPS.
Rehabbing Milwaukee first baseman Rowdy Tellez went 2-for-5 with a run, double and RBI. It was his first multi-hit game on rehab assignment and first hit since game one of a doubleheader on Thursday at Indianapolis. Tellez has been on Milwaukee's 10-day injured list since July 5 with right forearm inflammation and a left ring finger injury.
Charlotte's win snapped a six-game losing streak and was their first win in a series opener since June 20 vs. Louisville.
