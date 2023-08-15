Blue Jays SS Bo Bichette Joins Bisons on Major League Injury Rehab Assignment Tonight
August 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Toronto Blue Jays today announced that All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette will join the Buffalo Bisons on a Major League Injury Rehab assignment. He is scheduled to be in the lineup Tuesday night as the Bisons open a six-game homestand against the Rochester Red Wings at Sahlen Field (7:05 p.m.).
Bichette was played on the 10-day injured list with right knee patellar tendonitis, an injury suffered on July 31 against the Baltimore Orioles. Prior to the injury, the shortstop was batting .321, which still ranks sixth best in Major League Baseball this season.
The 25-year-old was selected to represent the American League at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game this season, the second time he received the honor. Bichette drove in one of the AL's runs with a sacrifice fly in the 3-2 loss to the National League last month.
Bichette appeared in 56 games for the Herd in 2019, prior to his Major League debut with Toronto that season. He belted eight home runs and drove in 32 RBIs along with 15 stolen bases that season.
He has appeared in 499 career MLB games, with back-to-back years with 159 games played in 2021 and 2002, respectively. Bichette recorded a career best 102 RBIs for the Blue Jays during the 2021 season, and this year already has 59 RBIs in 106 games. His slash line of .352/494/846 is up from his 2022 totals, as well.
