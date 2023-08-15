Tides Blanked In Series Opener
August 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release
MEMPHIS, TN --- The Norfolk Tides (69-45) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (57-58), 5-0, on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park. A pair of stellar starting performances from each side's starting pitcher favors the home team as Norfolk is defeated in the series opener against the Redbirds.
Each starting pitcher opened tonight's action strong as Chayce McDermott and Drew Rom posted back-to-back scoreless frames to begin play.
It would be Memphis who struck the first blow this evening as a triple off the bat of Masyn Winn brought in the first run of the game for the Redbirds.
Strikeouts were in abundance as McDermott and Rom for each of their respective side, combining for 15 punchouts through the first five innings.
The Redbirds had four consecutive batters reach base to kick off the sixth inning of play and wound up scratching two runs on a Matt Koperniak double to take a 3-0 lead.
Memphis tacked on another later in the frame as Richie Palacios hit a line drive single to right field, bringing in Koperniak and capping a three-run inning, extending the lead to four runs by the end of the sixth.
Nick Dunn drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth to tack on another run for Memphis, giving them a 5-0 lead going into the final inning of play. The Tides would go down in order in the ninth, falling to the Redbirds in the series opener.
Norfolk is back in action tomorrow night against Memphis with first pitch scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Scheduled to take the hill for the Tides is LHP Cade Povich (0-1, 4.73) while RHP Gordon Graceffo (3-2, 4.87) is expected to make the start for the Redbirds.
POSTGAME NOTES
Keep 'Em Chayce-ing: Turning in another strong performance on the hill tonight was Chayce McDermott who tallied five innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out seven Memphis batters...he has now made five straight appearances (since July 22) where he has pitched at least five hits and has given up no more than four hits in any of those outings...in that stretch, he boasts a 1.38 ERA over 26.0 innings with a 0.85 WHIP and 36 strikeouts, good for a 12.46 K/9 rate.
JoJo's Mojo: Checking in with a hit to stay hot at the plate tonight was Joey Ortiz who went 1-for-4 on the night...since July 6, he's hit safely in 27-of-33 games, batting .365 (46-for-126) with 26 runs, 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 22 RBI and 10 walks while slashing .413/.540/.953 over that span...overall for the season, Ortiz ranks among International League leaders in average (3rd, .347), OPS (9th, .946) and slugging (10th, .547).
