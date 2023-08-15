RailRiders Stage Late Comeback, Take Series Opener 6-5 Over WooSox
August 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
WORCESTER, M.A. - A four-run top of the ninth inning gave the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (21-17, 55-57) a 6-5 victory over the Worcester Red Sox (24-15, 63-51) on a rainy Tuesday night at Polar Park.
Worcester held a 5-2 lead entering the ninth and went to Ryan Fernandez out of the bullpen. After a leadoff single, former WooSox Franchy Cordero launched a two-run home run to right, cutting the home team's lead to one. Fernandez got the next two outs, but with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre down to its final strike, Jake Lamb cracked a game-tying solo home run to left. Brandon Lockridge followed with a single, stole second, then scored the go-ahead run on an Oswald Peraza double.
In the bottom of the ninth, Bobby Dalbec walked to lead off the frame, but Ron Marinaccio retired the next three hitters to hand Worcester its fifth loss of the season when leading after eight (previously 43-4).
Early on, WooSox starter Shane Drohan set a Triple-A career high with 10 strikeouts, posting six scoreless innings and allowing four total baserunners. The left-hander recorded a whopping 14 swing-and-misses, including six on his slider and five on the changeup.
It was a 0-0 game in the bottom of the sixth, an inning that began with an error then a Wilyer Abreu single, his 18th hit in 12 August games. That brought Stephen Scott to the plate, who worked a 3-2 count, then smashed a three-run home run down the right field line to put Worcester up 3-0.
In 37 Triple-A games, Scott now has six three-run home runs and is slashing .294/.381/.647 with 11 long balls and 38 RBI.
The rest of the inning was arguably more eventful-Ronaldo Hernandez and Bradley Zimmer were each hit by pitches, Ryan Fitzgerald was ejected after the home plate umpire deemed he left the box between pitches and eventually, Ceddanne Rafaela lined a two-run triple to right to give the WooSox a 5-0 lead through six.
After Drohan's departure, the RailRiders grabbed two runs off Justin Hagenman: a Carlos Narvaez RBI double in the seventh and an Austin Wells solo shot in the eighth, the first steps to SWB's ninth-inning comeback.
The loss marks Worcester's third loss since August 2; three of the team's four defeats in the month have come by one run.
The WooSox continue the six-game series at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, affiliate of the New York Yankees. On the mound, Tanner Houck (0-0, 3.86) faces Clayton Beeter (1-3, 6.25). Television coverage is on NESN, while radio coverage is live on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 15, 2023
- Andújar, Gonzales and Smith-Njigba Combine for Seven Ribbies in Indians' 8-5 Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Saints' Ninth Inning Comeback Falls Short in 8-5 Loss to Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- Iowa Walks-Off Louisville to Open Series - Iowa Cubs
- Rom Dominates Former Team, Continues Hot Start to Memphis Career - Memphis Redbirds
- Bats Drop Heartbreaker in Series Opener with Iowa - Louisville Bats
- IronPigs Fall to Jumbo Shrimp to Open Series - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Have Tough Night Against Knights - Nashville Sounds
- Knights Beat the Sounds 7-4 on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Stage Late Comeback, Take Series Opener 6-5 Over WooSox - Worcester Red Sox
- Tides Blanked In Series Opener - Norfolk Tides
- Jumbo Shrimp Waltz by IronPigs, Win Series Opener - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Chasers Snap Losing Streak with 11-Run Outburst in Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Railriders Earn 6-5 Win Over Red Sox - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Brujan, Bulls Reel in Stripers with 8-4 Comeback Win - Durham Bulls
- Stripers' Winning Streak Snapped in 8-4 Loss at Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Storm Chasers Storm Back to Defeat Hens - Toledo Mud Hens
- Brett Baty Drives in Five Runs as Syracuse Beats Columbus, 6-4, on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Red Wings, Bisons Game Postponed Tuesday - Rochester Red Wings
- Tuesday's Bisons/Red Wings Game Postponed Due to Rain - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Announce Two Roster Moves - Charlotte Knights
- August 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Blue Jays SS Bo Bichette Joins Bisons on Major League Injury Rehab Assignment Tonight - Buffalo Bisons
- 8.15.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (52-60, 19-19) at St. Paul Saints (66-47, 23-16) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - August 15 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 15 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, August 15th to Sunday, August 20th - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Red Sox Stories
- RailRiders Stage Late Comeback, Take Series Opener 6-5 Over WooSox
- Abreu Homers Three Times, Dalbec Goes Deep Twice in 13-4 Rout of Bisons
- Abreu Hits Grand Slam, Valdez Homers as WooSox Beat Bisons 8-4
- Rafaela, Dalbec and Abreu Homer in Doubleheader Split with Buffalo
- WooSox-Bisons Postponed Thursday at Polar Park