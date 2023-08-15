Knights Beat the Sounds 7-4 on Tuesday
August 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(NASHVILLE, TN) -- The Charlotte Knights traveled to Music City and made some noise in the opening game of the six-game series against the Nashville Sounds.
The Knights used solid pitching and timely hitting to win Tuesday's opening game by a score of 7-4 from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN. With the win, the Knights improved to 4-3 this season against the Sounds.
Charlotte second baseman Yolbert Sánchez led the way offensively in Tuesday's opener. Sanchez went 1-for-3 at the plate with a game-high three RBI to pace the Charlotte offense. The Knights also received solid offensive contributions from first baseman Xavier Fernández (3-for-4) and center fielder Adam Haseley (2-for-2 with two RBI).
RHP Chase Solesky started and was solid, although he did not factor in the decision. Solesky allowed just two runs on seven hits over 3.1 innings pitched. LHP Sammy Peralta (4-6, 5.32), who came on to pitch in the fourth inning in relief of Solesky, earned the win out of the Charlotte bullpen. Peralta tossed 2.2 shutout innings and did not allow a hit or a run. RHP Edgar Navarro was sharp in the ninth inning to earn his third save of the season.
Tuesday's win snapped Charlotte's six-game losing streak.
The Knights will continue the six-game series against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) with game two of the series on Wednesday. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch on Wednesday night is set for 7:35 p.m. from Nashville, TN.
